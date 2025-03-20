Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Tamannaah Bhatia Wows In An Edgy Look At Fashion Awards Amid Vijay Varma Breakup Rumours | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২০, ২০২৫ ৮:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Tamannaah Bhatia Wows In An Edgy Look At Fashion Awards Amid Vijay Varma Breakup Rumours | Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma began dating in 2022. They were seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories 2’, which premiered in June 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks a very chic look for a fashion award show.

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks a very chic look for a fashion award show.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her impeccable fashion choices, brought her A-game to the Grazia Fashion Awards 2025 in Mumbai. The actress stepped out in an unconventional, high-fashion ensemble that turned heads and set a bold statement. Ditching the traditional glamour, Tamannaah opted for a maroon oversized suit paired with a sheer olive-green blouse that added just the right amount of sultry charm. She layered the look with an oversized leather bomber jacket, giving her outfit an effortlessly cool and edgy vibe.

Her statement gold chain perfectly complemented her outfit. Tamannaah’s wavy, voluminous locks cascaded down, while her minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty. She owned the red carpet, proving once again that she’s unafraid to experiment with her style.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines for her breakup rumours with Vijay Varma. They began dating in 2022 and were seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories 2’, which premiered in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion in June 2023.

Later, Vijay Varma shared that they announced their relationship because he did not want to ‘cage’ his feelings. “I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don’t like such restrictions. It wasn’t like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn’t want to be caged. I didn’t want to cage my feelings,” Vijay told Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.

