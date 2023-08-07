সোমবার , ৭ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৩শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tamil Actress Sindhu, of Angadi Theru Fame, Dies at 42 After Her Battle With Cancer

tamil actress sindhu


Tamil actress Sindhu passes away.

Tamil actress Sindhu passed away on Monday after he battle with breast cancer.

Tamil actress Sindhu died on Monday, August 7. The actress, best known for her work in Vaantha Balan’s 2010 film Angadi Theru, succumbed to her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and had been battling the ailment since. The news of her death was confirmed by actor Kottachi. He took to his social media account in the week hours of Monday and shared the heartbreaking news. “I pray to God for the peace of his soul,” he wrote.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

