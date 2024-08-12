Tamil Film Producers’ Council And Actors’ Association Holds Meeting To Resolve Issues

There has been a long-standing dispute between the Actors’ Association and Tamil Film Producers’ Council. The Actors’ Association Executive Committee has reportedly taken the decision to resolve the issues through proper negotiations. The meeting of the Actors’ Association Executive Committee took place at the South Indian Artists Association building in T Nagar, Chennai. As per media reports, the meeting was chaired by Actors’ Association President Nassar. Other people who attended the meeting included Vice President Poochi Murugan, Treasurer Karthi and other Executive Committee members. General Secretary Vishal and Vice President Karunas also joined the meeting through video conferencing as they could not attend the meeting in person.

During the meeting, several conditions which were imposed by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council were discussed including restrictions on the films of actors Dhanush, Vishal, Kamal Haasan and Simbu, issues regarding actors’ salaries, the prohibition on starting new films from August 16, and a planned halt to shooting from November 1.

Following the meeting, Nassar addressed the press, stating, “We aim to make this film industry more bigger and better. We have made some decisions regarding the recent rules that were imposed by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council so would like to sit on a meeting for negotiations. We do not agree to communicate through the press about the issues.”

Vice President Poochi Murugan also talked about it to the press. He said, “The Tamil Film Producers’ Council has written to us stating that all the issues can be resolved through negotiations. We want to maintain a friendly relationship with everyone in the film industry. It is common for them to file complaints against certain actors, and for us to respond to those. Regardless, we have requested the Producers’ Council to sit for negotiations and resolve the issues.”

“Everything can be resolved through negotiations and there is no need to fight between each other. The final talks are scheduled to take place next week,” he added.

It has also been reported that the annual general meeting of the Actors’ Association is slated to take place on September 8.