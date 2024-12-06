Tara Sutaria Sets The Festive Mood With Early Christmas Decorations And Holiday Feasts

Last Updated: December 06, 2024, 18:44 IST

Recently, Tara Sutaria shared a series of pictures on her social media handle, where she gave fans a peek into her exciting month.

Tara Sutaria posted glimpses of her travels with photos of some delicious dishes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria is kicking off the festive season with early Christmas celebrations. The Student of the Year 2 star, who says December is her favourite month, has already begun the holiday fun with her loved ones. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on her social media handle, where she gave fans a peek into her exciting month. She posted glimpses of her travels to Goa and Thailand, along with photos of herself enjoying delicious dishes like prawn curry, rawa fried chonak, white wine chicken, bombil fry, baked crab and mango sticky rice. Tara also gave a sneak peek at her home’s Christmas decorations.

Taking to her Instagram, the Ek Villain Returns star wrote, “A few of my favourite things, (mostly food) to kick start my favourite month. Doing what I love best, creating our tablescape for a dinner party at home. Flowers and warm lamp light. Prawn curry and rawa fried Chonak, Avos Kitchen. Christmas wreaths at home. My quick and easy lemony garlicky white wine chicken. The gang at Soul Fry post many plates of Bombil Fry. Baked crab, Avos again. The best quarter pounder in the world, Imbisswagen Goa. Shoot view in sunny Thailand. Mango sticky rice aka absolute heaven, on set in Hua Hin.”

Tara Sutaria is yet to announce her next project, but a few months back she made headlines after Peeping Moon suggested that she’ll play the second love interest of actor Yash in his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The action thriller, directed by Geethu Mohandas, is already said to have Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi on board. However, after Tara’s name circulated online, she quickly posted a clarification on her Instagram story. The actress denied the rumours and stated that she’ll personally share any updates about her future projects when the time is right.

She wrote, “The articles released over the last few days about a project and I am false and not shared by me. Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS – Nobody is second to anyone.”

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the 2023 movie, Apurva, where she shared the screen with Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav.