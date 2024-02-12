Taylor Swift Almost Falls While Celebrating Travis Kelce’s Kansas Chiefs Win at Super Bowl 2024 | Watch

Taylor Swift couldn’t hide her joy after watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl 2024. Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the first repeat Super Bowl champs in 19 years and ninth overall. Taylor, who was seated in the stands with Blake Lively and her other friends, jumped in joy after Kansas Chiefs won. She was seen huddled together with her girlfriends to celebrate the win.

In a video now gone viral, Taylor Swift was seen screaming and jumping after the win. The celebrations were so massive that Taylor almost fell in her seat. Taylor had travelled all the way from Japan, following her concert, to attend the Super Bowl game this year.

Watch: Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 2024

Taylor then joined Travis’ mother to make her way to the field and meet the sport star. The media captured the Blank Space singer not only giving Travis a warm hug but also giving him a kiss. The couple looked adorable together. Watch the video below:

Taylor has been dating Travis for months now and has often been spotted in the stands, cheering him on. The singer sparked dating rumours last year and the couple soon confirmed the rumours. Taylor seems close to Travis’ family. She is often spotted with his mother in the stands. They also reportedly spent the holidays together. Fans are shipping the couple ever since they began dating.