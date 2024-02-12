সোমবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Taylor Swift Almost Falls While Celebrating Travis Kelce’s Kansas Chiefs Win at Super Bowl 2024 | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৪ ১০:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
taylor swift travis kelce 2024 02 0e0f31bb0e6fce8adbc2b163b642d2d2


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 12, 2024, 09:59 IST

United States of America (USA)

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 2024.

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 2024.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis Kelce, was seen jumping with joy as Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 2024.

Taylor Swift couldn’t hide her joy after watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl 2024. Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the first repeat Super Bowl champs in 19 years and ninth overall. Taylor, who was seated in the stands with Blake Lively and her other friends, jumped in joy after Kansas Chiefs won. She was seen huddled together with her girlfriends to celebrate the win.

In a video now gone viral, Taylor Swift was seen screaming and jumping after the win. The celebrations were so massive that Taylor almost fell in her seat. Taylor had travelled all the way from Japan, following her concert, to attend the Super Bowl game this year.

Watch: Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 2024

Taylor then joined Travis’ mother to make her way to the field and meet the sport star. The media captured the Blank Space singer not only giving Travis a warm hug but also giving him a kiss. The couple looked adorable together. Watch the video below:

Taylor has been dating Travis for months now and has often been spotted in the stands, cheering him on. The singer sparked dating rumours last year and the couple soon confirmed the rumours. Taylor seems close to Travis’ family. She is often spotted with his mother in the stands. They also reportedly spent the holidays together. Fans are shipping the couple ever since they began dating.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1707713151 photo
Wristy wonder Gundappa Vishwanath turns 75 | Indian cricket legend | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
taylor swift travis kelce 2024 02 0e0f31bb0e6fce8adbc2b163b642d2d2
Taylor Swift Almost Falls While Celebrating Travis Kelce’s Kansas Chiefs Win at Super Bowl 2024 | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1707684225 photo
2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 155 runs to secure 2-0 series win | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 11t192344.633 2024 02 96cd078c450334cdb313d3c62151ee42
Mithun Chakraborty Out Of ICU, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Work After Myositis Treatment
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1639234941 photo

Raheem Sterling penalty earns leaders Man City win over 10-man Wolves | Football News

 wm Dr Dipu Moni File Photo 25 11 2020 750x563 2

‘বিজ্ঞান বিরোধীরা মাদরাসা শিক্ষার্থীদের ভিক্ষুক বানাতে চায়’

 1625310961 photo

Opportunity for Rahul Dravid to create future champions: VVS Laxman | Cricket News

 wm building 4

চট্টগ্রামে হেলে পড়েছে ৪ তলা ভবন

 1628248983 photo

EXCLUSIVE: Tokyo Olympics: Feels great to be at the top with legends like Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, says Lovlina Borgohain | Tokyo Olympics News

 pjimage 2 3

Malaika Arora Treats Fans to Sultry Poolside Pic; Arjun Kapoor appreciates Her Caption Writing Skills

Impact Feature: ১১ হাজার টাকার স্মার্টফোন মাত্র ৩৩৯৯ টাকায়, এমন সুযোগ বারবার আসবে না

 deep cover poster 2024 02 f3793e55e93906c0623180dabd184938

Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Starrer Deep Cover To Release On THIS OTT Platform; Details Inside

 wm Pakhi ctg

চট্টগ্রামে ১২ পাখিসহ ‘শিকারি’ গ্রেফতার

 wm Dhaka University 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 2

ঢাবির একুশে হলের তালা ভেঙে শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থীর প্রবেশ