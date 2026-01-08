Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter Dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Nominations | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 05:00 IST

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 nominations are out with Taylor Swift leading the list, followed by Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter ahead of the March 26 ceremony.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026.

The nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 are officially in, and some of the biggest names in global music are leading the race. Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter emerged as the top contenders for the 13th edition of the awards, which will be held on March 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Swift dominates the list with nine nominations, reaffirming her reign over pop and radio charts. She is nominated for Song of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” along with major nods in categories such as Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Alex Warren follow closely behind, each securing eight nominations. The list of nominees also features a diverse mix of artists including Kendrick Lamar, Benson Boone, Doechii, Morgan Wallen, Leon Thomas and several others, highlighting the wide-ranging musical tastes of iHeartRadio listeners.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s nominations underline his sustained global popularity and influence across genres, while Carpenter’s rise marks her as one of pop’s most consistent hitmakers of the year.

The awards celebrate the most-played songs and artists across iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app over the past year, making radio performance a key factor in determining the nominees.

Fan voting and telecast details

In addition to industry-recognised categories, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again feature several fan-voted honours. Fans can cast their votes in categories such as Favourite TikTok Dance, Best Lyrics, Favourite Soundtrack and more. Social voting opened today and will remain live until March 19.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox, with organisers promising exclusive previews of tracks expected to dominate playlists in the summer of 2026.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Song of the Year:

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Artist of the Year:

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Song of the Year:

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop):

Alex Warren

Jessie Murph

Myles Smith

Ravyn Lenae

sombr

Duo/Group of the Year:

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Shinedown

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration:

“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Country Song of the Year:

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Liar” – Jelly Roll

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Chase Matthew

Ella Langley

Hudson Westbrook

Josh Ross

Zach Top

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“NOKIA” – Drake

“Outside” – Cardi B

“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

MOLIY

PLUTO

Real Boston Richey

YKNIECE

ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year:

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist

“Folded” – Kehlani

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B):

Jenevieve

Kwn

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Sailorr

World Artist of the Year:

Ayra Starr

Jackson Wang

JO1

MOLIY

Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Back To Friends” – sombr

“Ensenada” – Sublime

“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage the Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sublime

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alternative):

· almost monday

· Gigi Perez

· Lola Young

· Role Model

· sombr

Rock Song of the Year:

“Afterlife” – Evanescence

“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya

“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown

“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach

“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Linkin Park

Papa Roach

Shinedown

Sleep Token

Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock):

Architects

Poppy

Return to Dust

Sleep Theory

Spiritbox

Dance Song of the Year:

“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas

“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA

“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe

“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION

“Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

John Summit

Martin Garrix

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos

“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny

“Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

J Balvin

Karol G

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):

Alleh Mezher

Beéle

De La Rose

Dei V

Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco”

“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50

“Flores” – Xavi

“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera

“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Clave Especial

Edgardo Nuñez

Los Dos De Tamaulipas

Óscar Maydon

Oscar Ortiz

K-pop Artist of the Year:

JENNIE

j-hope

Jin

LISA

ROSÉ

K-pop Group of the Year:

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year:

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop):

82Major

AllDay Project

Cortis

Hearts2Hearts

Meovv

Songwriter of the Year:

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Cal Shapiro

Charlie Handsome

Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dijon

Jack Antonoff

Max Martin & Shellback

Sounwave

