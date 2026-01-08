Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter Dominate iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Nominations | Hollywood News

Last Updated:
The nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 are officially in, and some of the biggest names in global music are leading the race. Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter emerged as the top contenders for the 13th edition of the awards, which will be held on March 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Swift dominates the list with nine nominations, reaffirming her reign over pop and radio charts. She is nominated for Song of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” along with major nods in categories such as Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year.
Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Alex Warren follow closely behind, each securing eight nominations. The list of nominees also features a diverse mix of artists including Kendrick Lamar, Benson Boone, Doechii, Morgan Wallen, Leon Thomas and several others, highlighting the wide-ranging musical tastes of iHeartRadio listeners.
Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s nominations underline his sustained global popularity and influence across genres, while Carpenter’s rise marks her as one of pop’s most consistent hitmakers of the year.
The awards celebrate the most-played songs and artists across iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app over the past year, making radio performance a key factor in determining the nominees.
Fan voting and telecast details
In addition to industry-recognised categories, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again feature several fan-voted honours. Fans can cast their votes in categories such as Favourite TikTok Dance, Best Lyrics, Favourite Soundtrack and more. Social voting opened today and will remain live until March 19.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox, with organisers promising exclusive previews of tracks expected to dominate playlists in the summer of 2026.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Song of the Year:
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Chris Brown
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Pop Artist of the Year:
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Pop Song of the Year:
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Best New Artist (Pop):
Alex Warren
Jessie Murph
Myles Smith
Ravyn Lenae
sombr
Duo/Group of the Year:
HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Shinedown
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration:
“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Country Song of the Year:
“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Liar” – Jelly Roll
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
Chase Matthew
Ella Langley
Hudson Westbrook
Josh Ross
Zach Top
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“NOKIA” – Drake
“Outside” – Cardi B
“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
MOLIY
PLUTO
Real Boston Richey
YKNIECE
ZEDDY WILL
R&B Song of the Year:
“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
“Folded” – Kehlani
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
SZA
Best New Artist (R&B):
Jenevieve
Kwn
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Sailorr
World Artist of the Year:
Ayra Starr
Jackson Wang
JO1
MOLIY
Tyla
Alternative Song of the Year:
“Back To Friends” – sombr
“Ensenada” – Sublime
“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Cage the Elephant
Green Day
Linkin Park
Sublime
Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist (Alternative):
· almost monday
· Gigi Perez
· Lola Young
· Role Model
· sombr
Rock Song of the Year:
“Afterlife” – Evanescence
“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown
“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach
“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year:
Linkin Park
Papa Roach
Shinedown
Sleep Token
Three Days Grace
Best New Artist (Rock):
Architects
Poppy
Return to Dust
Sleep Theory
Spiritbox
Dance Song of the Year:
“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas
“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA
“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe
“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION
“Won’t Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
John Summit
Martin Garrix
Tiësto
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos
“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny
“Soltera” – Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Feid
J Balvin
Karol G
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):
Alleh Mezher
Beéle
De La Rose
Dei V
Louis BPM
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco”
“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50
“Flores” – Xavi
“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera
“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Luis Angel “El Flaco”
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Clave Especial
Edgardo Nuñez
Los Dos De Tamaulipas
Óscar Maydon
Oscar Ortiz
K-pop Artist of the Year:
JENNIE
j-hope
Jin
LISA
ROSÉ
K-pop Group of the Year:
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TWICE
K-pop Song of the Year:
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
Best New Artist (K-pop):
82Major
AllDay Project
Cortis
Hearts2Hearts
Meovv
Songwriter of the Year:
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Cal Shapiro
Charlie Handsome
Julia Michaels
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave
Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)
January 09, 2026, 05:00 IST