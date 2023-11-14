Team India had a fashion show in Dharamsala to keep environment relaxed: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Who’s better in head-on battles?

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket team engaged in a fashion show during their break time in Dharamsala , a unique activity to maintain a healthy and positive environment within the group, promoting consistency and preventing the team from being overly affected by the off-field pressure.This off-field bonding activity reflects skipper Rohit Sharma ‘s leadership approach in fostering camaraderie and team spirit among the players.“Our conscious effort has been on this that the team’s environment does not change based on the results. We have to create the environment that is needed for the team, and that is mandatory,” Rohit told the media on the eve of their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai.“This cannot be done by one or two boys. It is important for all the boys to come together, including the support staff,” he added.There were team bonding activities planned, including a fashion show, where the squad members were asked to walk the ramp.“Like we were in Dharamsala, we had a break of five-six days there. We stayed in Dharamsala for two days. We did a lot of team activity there. We did a fashion show there, but no one knows about that. It is a good thing that no one knows about it,” Rohit quipped.Rohit stressed upon the need of having a relaxed environment in the playing group as pressure accompanies the players and the team wherever they go, irrespective of the tournament or series they are involved in.“This is the environment where we like to be very relaxed. All the boys like this a lot. Because you know, when you come on the ground, there will be pressure, pressure of performance, pressure of winning the match. That cannot be changed,” he said.

“Because once you reach the ground, it is then up to the individuals how they want to take it forward. But before that, we have done everything we can to make the team’s environment easy. The team’s atmosphere is very good. It is very relaxed,” Rohit said.

(With PTI inputs)