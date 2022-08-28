সোমবার , ২৯ আগস্ট ২০২২ | ১৪ই ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. বিবিধ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৯, ২০২২ ৫:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ


NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.
Modi tweeted, “Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

নগদের মাধ্যমে রিচার্জে ১০ টাকা ক্যাশব্যাক
ই-কমার্স
শুধু মিছিল-মিটিং করার অধিকারই কি মানবাধিকার— প্রশ্ন খালিদের
বাংলাদেশ
Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Why do you feel sleepy after eating rice here is the scientific reason behind it| ভাত খাওয়ার পরই এত ঘুম পায় কেন? ‘ভাত-ঘুমের’ পিছনে আসল বৈজ্ঞানিক কারণ শুনলে চমকে যাবেন! – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

ওজন কমাতে যে খাবারগুলো খাবেন
স্বাস্থ্য
পদ্মা সেতুতে বিদেশি ঋণ আছে: জিএম কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
উদ্যোক্তা বিষয়ক সাক্ষাৎকার পর্ব-৪
সাক্ষাৎকার
রাউজানে মাওলানা সোলায়মান মকবুলীর ইন্তেকাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বাংলাদেশ

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বাংলাদেশ

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত

টাঙ্গাইলে চাকরি জাতীয়করণের আন্দোলনে কলেজ শিক্ষকের মৃত্যু

3rd Test: ‘Jarvo 69’ again enters field of play, this time in pads and helmet | Cricket News

ICC waits on Afghanistan promises over women’s cricket | Cricket News

These Nine Forms of Goddess Durga are Worshipped on 9 Days

Health Tips: দীর্ঘদিন গর্ভনিরোধক বড়ি খেলে কি গর্ভপাতের আশঙ্কা বাড়ে? জানুন

Bezos Loses Appeal Of NASA’s Plans To Use Musk Moon Lander

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইউনিয়ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স, পতনের শীর্ষে তাকাফুল ইসলামি লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

Watling returns to keep in farewell Test despite dislocated ring finger | Cricket News

Covid Vaccine Scam: সাবধান! কোভিড বুস্টার শট বুকিংয়ে ফাঁকা হয়ে যেতে পারে ব্যাঙ্ক অ্যাকাউন্ট

চরম দুরবস্থায় শেকৃবি চিকিৎসা কেন্দ্র