Team India stuck in Barbados, World Champions’ return disrupted due to Hurricane Beryl | Cricket News

সোমবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Team India stuck in Barbados, World Champions' return disrupted due to Hurricane Beryl

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১, ২০২৪ ৩:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo


NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket team‘s return journey to their homeland has been delayed due to the impact of hurricane Beryl. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, recently emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup.
According to reports, hurricane Beryl, which originated in the Atlantic, has gained strength with maximum sustained winds reaching speeds of 210 kmph.
The hurricane, classified as Category 4, was last reported to be approximately 570km east-southeast of Barbados. It is expected that the airport in Bridgetown will cease operations in the evening.
The Indian team’s original travel itinerary involved taking an Emirates flight from New York, with a stopover in Dubai.

Team India Final

However, given the current circumstances, a source informed PTI that the revised plan is to arrange a charter flight to bring the team back to India.
“The team was supposed to leave from here (Bridgetown) to New York and then reach India via Dubai. But now the plan is to get a charter flight straight from here to Delhi. A meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered,” a source said.

The Indian delegation, comprising players, coaching staff, family members, and officials, totals around 70 individuals.
India on Saturday concluded their 11-year drought for an ICC championship, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting match to secure their second T20 World Cup title.
Virat Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8 to lift the trophy they had last won in 2007.





