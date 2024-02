Team India to tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series in July | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board on Tuesday confirmed that a secondary Indian team will embark on a tour to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series commencing on July 6.

This series is slated to follow the conclusion of the prestigious T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies on June 29. It is anticipated that the lineup for this series will not include prominent Indian players, as has been the tradition in previous tours to the African nation.

The matches are scheduled to take place at the Harare Sports Club on July 6, 7, 10, 13, and 14.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe will host India for a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in July. The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare,” ZC stated in a release.

The announcement of this tour follows constructive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and cultivating a sense of cooperation between the two cricket boards.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.

“Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year.”

A tour by the Indian team takes care of Zimbabwe’s entire year’s TV revenue.

“The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again,” Mukuhlani said.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game.”

