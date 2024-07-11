Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI sources | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) will ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka, BCCI sources told ANI on Thursday.
India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 and the archrivals play each other only at multi-team events.
Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year, but India, the ultimate victors, were permitted to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka under a “hybrid model” set by the organizers.
India claimed that their government had not granted them permission to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.
The eight-nation Champions Trophy tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February and March next year.
The Champions Trophy tournament will be the first major cricket event in Pakistan since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.
The match dates for the competition — taking place from February 19 to March 9 – are set to be announced later.
India are set to play six ODIs – three against Sri Lanka in an away series and three at home against England in early February before the Champions Trophy.
India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 and the archrivals play each other only at multi-team events.
Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year, but India, the ultimate victors, were permitted to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka under a “hybrid model” set by the organizers.
India claimed that their government had not granted them permission to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.
The eight-nation Champions Trophy tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February and March next year.
The Champions Trophy tournament will be the first major cricket event in Pakistan since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.
The match dates for the competition — taking place from February 19 to March 9 – are set to be announced later.
India are set to play six ODIs – three against Sri Lanka in an away series and three at home against England in early February before the Champions Trophy.