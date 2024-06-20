বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ জুন ২০২৪ | ৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Team India’s schedule for home season against these three teams announced | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২০, ২০২৪ ৬:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The BCCI has unveiled the schedule for the eagerly awaited international home season of the Indian cricket team for 2024-25.
The season will commence in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, to be followed by a three-match T20I series.
Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September.The T20I matches will take place in Dharamshala, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Subsequently, India will engage in a captivating three-match Test series against New Zealand, with the first Test commencing on 16th October in Bengaluru. The second and third Tests will be held in Pune and Mumbai, respectively.
As the New Year begins, an exhilarating white-ball contest will unfold, with England touring India for five T20Is and three ODIs.
The opening T20I match is scheduled to take place in Chennai on January 22. The series will then move to Kolkata for the second T20I on January 25th, followed by the third match in Rajkot on the 28th. Pune will host the fourth T20I on January 31st, and the series will conclude with the fifth and final match in Mumbai on February 2nd.
The ODI leg will begin on Feb 6 in Nagpur followed by the second ODI in Cuttack on Feb 9 and third in Ahmedabad on Feb 12.





Source link

