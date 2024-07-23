‘Teesre-chauthe over mein…’: Suryakumar Yadav gives big hint to Axar Patel ahead of first T20I in Pallekele | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday gave a big hint to left-arm spinner Axar Patel ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele .The Sri Lanka series marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Indian T20I team under Suryakumar’s captaincy. As he steps into this new role, all eyes will be on him to see how he navigates the team through the series and establishes his leadership style.His previous experience of captaining the Indian side was in 2023 when India won 4-1 against Australia at home, before being held to a 1-1 draw in South Africa.After arriving in Sri Lanka on Monday, Team India had their first training session on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Stadium under the watchful eyes of newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir .

Before the commencement of the practice session, the series’ official broadcaster shared a clip featuring Suryakumar and Mohammed Siraj descending the staircase.

As they started their jog, the Indian skipper glanced back at Axar Patel and advised him, “Araam se, araam se. Teesre-chauthe over mein tu hi dikhne wala hai (Take it easy. You will be seen bowling in the third and fourth over).”

Surya’s comment also suggested that India will certainly include Axar Patel in the playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka in anticipation of a spin-conducive surface in Pallekele.

This move also aligns with the strategy employed by the previous T20I captain, Rohit Sharma, who frequently utilised Axar’s skills during the powerplay overs, as evident in the recent T20 World Cup tournament.