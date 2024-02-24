Tejashwi Yadav Lands in Soup as His Photos Sharing Dias with Sharpshooter Goes Viral | Who is Mohammad Kaif

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD Leader Tejashwai Yadav found himself amid a raging controversy on Friday after he was spotted in a meeting with sharpshooter and murder accused Mohammad Kaif alias Bunty.

In visuals shared by National general secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand, Tejashwi can be seen exchanging greetings and clicking photographs with the criminal.

RJD is not a party with new outlook in Tejashwi’s leadership but it is like the old liquor bottle with new label.RJD has the credit to politicise criminals in Bihar. The criminal didn’t reach on dias by chance but they have close connection and they meet leaders in private. pic.twitter.com/VRY4Imdqv1 — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) February 23, 2024

“RJD is not a party with a new outlook in Tejashwi’s leadership but it is like the old liquor bottle with a new label. RJD has the credit to politicise criminals in Bihar. The criminal didn’t reach on dias by chance but they have a close connection and they meet leaders in private,” Anand wrote on X.

Tejashwai reportedly met Kaif at a public meeting during his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Siwan on Thursday, which is his party’s campaign to target both BJP and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As a part of his Yatra, the former deputy CM was in Siwan, which was once the stronghold of Shahabuddin, a dreaded figure in his lifetime, who had won the Siwan Lok Sabha seat for the RJD until getting disqualified following convictions in several serious criminal cases.

Who is Mohammed Kaif?

Kaif was the alleged sharpshooter of RJD strongman and former MP Mohammed Shahabuddin, who died in 2021. His involvement in various serious crimes has made headlines time and again.

The sharpshooter is also accused of the murder of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. In 2016, he surrendered before a court claiming to be a co-conspirator in the murder case.

He was also sent to jail on several occasions owing to his association with the crime world.

Rajdeo was shot dead from a close range in May by bike-borne assailants near the railway station in Siwan. The police had said it appeared to be a professional shooting, given Ranjan was shot straight through the temple

Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ where he trained his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing his former boss of ruling the state “without any vision” and “switching alliance partners without any reason”.

Yadav, also coined a new acronym ‘BAAP’, saying it denoted that the RJD cared for all Bahujans, Agda (upper castes), Aadhi Aabadi (women) and the poor, and not just Muslims and Yadavs.

(With PTI inputs)