Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will KCR See Off Congress Challenge? Counting of Votes Starts 8am

If the exit polls are proven correct, this would be the first Congress government in the country’s youngest state which was formed when the grand old party was at the Centre. KCR’s BRS (previously the Telangana Rashtra Samiti or TRS) has been in power since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh 10 years ago.

India TV-CNX forecast 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS, 2-4 for the BJP and 5-7 for AIMIM. Jan Ki Baat predicted that the Congress would get 48-64 seats, the BRS would get 40-55, BJP 7-13 and AIMIM 4-7.

Republic TV-Matrize predicted that, in Telangana, the Congress would get 58-68 seats, BRS 46-56, BJP 4-9 and AIMIM 5-7. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat estimated that the Congress would get 49-59 seats, the BRS would get 48-58, the BJP 5-10 and AIMIM 6-8. News 24-Today’s Chankaya gave a clear victory to the Congress by giving it 71 seats against 33 of the BRS and 7 of the BJP.

Fearing poaching of MLAs and taking no chances, the Congress has asked its candidates who contested in the Telangana polls 2023 and the agents to stay at the counting centres throughout the day. Rahul Gandhi reportedly held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders and asked them to be vigilant. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also expected to reach Hyderabad.