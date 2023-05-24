বুধবার , ২৪ মে ২০২৩ | ১০ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Telugu Actor Naresh Reveals Cute Nick Name Of His Wife Pavitra Lokesh

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৪, ২০২৩ ৯:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
wp image 946


Malli Pelli is releasing on May 26.

Malli Pelli is releasing on May 26.

Actor Naresh and his wife Pavitra Lokesh will next be seen together on-screen in their upcoming film Malli Pelli.

Actor Naresh and his wife Pavitra Lokesh are quite busy these days promoting their upcoming Telugu film Malli Pelli, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 26. The couple won millions of hearts when a video surfaced on the internet where Pavithra gave “cute looks towards Naresh” at a recent promotional event. The video shows the couple answering several questions to media persons.

One of them asked if he found Pavitra Lokesh cute. To this, Naresh replied, “I call Pavitra Lokesh cutely Amul. I still think she is a cute mom.” Actress Pavitra, who was also on the stage, burst into laughter after hearing the words of her husband.

Pavitra Lokesh said, “I am starting a new life and I need all your blessings. Not everyone gets a chance to start a new life, but I did.” She added, “Naresh and I are ready to rebuild our lives. We have relaunched Vijay Krishna Movies.”

Pavithra added that many good movies are going to come out from the production company.

Malli Pelli will be released in both Telugu and Kannada. The film is based on the true-life events of Naresh and Pavitra’s dramatic marriage and has gained significant media attention. It has been written and directed by MS Raju and produced by Naresh himself through Vijayakrishna Movies.

The teaser and trailer for Malli Pelli have already wowed audiences, and several of its songs have received an excellent response. One can wonder, though, why the audience should watch a film based on someone’s personal tale. This question has been answered by Naresh.

The actor suggested two reasons why people should see the film. To begin with, Malli Pelli is the first South Indian film to focus on the love story of a middle-aged couple. Second, as said by Naresh, the film depicts not only their love story, but the love story of every adult individual.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 9
‘শেখ হাসিনাকে খুনের হুমকিদাতা পরিকল্পনাকারীদের প্রতিনিধি’
বাংলাদেশ
100480109
Pics – IPL Top-5: Teams which have qualified for playoffs the most
খেলাধুলা
Cholesterol 3 2
Cholesterol: ঘরোয়া মশলাতেই ঝটপট কমবে কোলেস্টেরল! হার্ট অ্যাটাক থেকে বাঁচাবে রান্নাঘরের এই উপাদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wp image 946
Telugu Actor Naresh Reveals Cute Nick Name Of His Wife Pavitra Lokesh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1631779900 photo

Hope my Olympic bronze will inspire youngsters of Manipur to take up hockey: Nilakanta Sharma | Hockey News

 wm CTG Bandar Day News Photo 24 04 2021 1

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে ‘অসুস্থ হয়ে’ কর্মীর মৃত্যু

 wm Dr Dipu Moni at Unveiling Book Of Poetry On PM Sheikh Hasina 29 09 2020

১৫ মার্চ থেকে সব বিষয়ে শ্রেণিকক্ষে পাঠদান শুরু

 space in a relation

Why Space is One of the Strongest Pillars of a Healthy Relationship

 fan

প্রচণ্ড গরমে স্বস্তি দেবে এই পাখা, বাঁচাবে বিদ্যুতের খরচও – News18 Bangla

 1652523297 photo

History beckons as India take on formidable Indonesia in Thomas Cup Final | Badminton News

 malaysia

অনাহারে মালয়েশিয়া প্রবাসীরা, সরকারের কাছে প্রবাসী অধিকার পরিষদের তিন দাবী

 dus

গায়ের রং চাপা? বিয়ের জন্য বেছে নিন এই ধরণের পোশাক, তাহলেই বাজিমাতtrendy lehenga for dusky skin women anita dongre sabyasachi manish malhotra fashion tips – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20220918 WA0000

আমন্ত্রিত খেলোয়াড় এনে উৎসবমুখর টুর্নামেন্ট আয়োজনে নাগরপুর ঘুনিগজমতি আটতারা ক্লাব

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Stroke

স্ট্রোক: প্রতিটি মূহুর্তই যখন মূল্যবান