Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush Protects Kriti Sanon As Fans Mobbed Them At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 09:50 IST

The film also marks Dhanush’s highest opening in Bollywood. Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi film after many years.

Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush Protects Kriti Sanon As Fans Mobbed Them At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy | Watch

A massive crowd gathered outside Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy as Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon arrived at the theatre. Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the duo, surged forward, creating an uncontrollable atmosphere. In the midst of the frenzy, Dhanush was seen turning protective to ensure Kriti Sanon’s safety. The video has gone viral.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Dhanush protecting Kriti Sanon as fans tried coming close. The actors stepped out to celebrate success with fans at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy. They were seen waving at fans. The powerful trailer ignited a buzz among fans, and based on the reactions on its first day of release, the Aanand L. Rai-directed film is now primed for a fantastic run at the box office.

Watch the video here:

Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Opens Strong

According to Sacnilk’s latest update, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 16.50 crore on its first day of release. Tere Ishk Mein has outperformed major Bollywood blockbusters from 2025, like Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.70 crore). The film also marks Dhanush’s highest opening in Bollywood. Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 25.77 per cent Hindi Occupancy and 20.84 per cent Tamil occupancy.

Dhanush’s Smashing Return To Bollywood

The film also marks Dhanush’s highest opening in Bollywood. Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi film after many years. More than a decade ago, he made his first Hindi film, Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai. Meanwhile, Atrangi Re, his second picture with the filmmaker, had an OTT release in 2021.

Tere Ishk Mein- Storyline

Tere Ishk Mein follows Dhanush, an aggressive and violent young guy, as he falls for Kriti’s Mukti. Their romance blooms in college, but she soon decides to marry another man. Tere Ishk Mein digs deeper into Shankar and Mukti’s raw, passionate, and unpredictable world, depicting a love story that defies logic, time, and fate. Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions, and directed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with assistance from Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The screenplay was written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil, is a standout—an original mix that has already attracted widespread musical interest.

The initial response seems optimistic, indicating that the film has a decent chance of being another box-office success this year. While it is still early, if the current excitement continues, the picture might generate a significant collection.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 30, 2025, 09:50 IST

News movies bollywood Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush Protects Kriti Sanon As Fans Mobbed Them At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy | Watch