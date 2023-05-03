বুধবার , ৩ মে ২০২৩ | ২০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Thalapathy Vijay Pays Last Respect To His Leo Co-Star Manobala At His Residence

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩, ২০২৩ ৮:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
vijay


Renowned Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on Wednesday.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Renowned Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on Wednesday.

Thalapathy Vijay reached late actor Manobala’s house in Chennai to pay his last respects.

Renowned Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on Wednesday. The 69-year-old star was hospitalised for the past two weeks and died this morning. While more details about his death are still awaited, Rajinikanth was among the first superstars to have reacted to the shocking news of Manobala’s death. With a career spanning 35 years, Manobala appeared in more than 450 films. He began his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and went on to become an assistant director for Bharathiraja’s 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal through Kamal Haasan’s reference. Manobala made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai in 1982, starring Karthik and Suhasini, and went on to direct more than 24 films.

Only a while back, Thalapathy Vijay reached the later actor’s house to pay his last respects. In 2022, Manobabala had shared his experience of meeting actor Vijay the sets of Varisu. Taking to his Twitter, the actor-director had written, “Met thalapathi VIJAY n varisu set…it was amazing …he s still d same…lots of energy while dancing …15mts talk…gave me freshness and energy for me too…” (sic). Check out the tweet here:

Flanked by police personnel actor Vijay reached Manobala’s Chennai residence and offered condolences to his family post his untimely demise. The actor worked with Manobala in the latter’s last big screen outing, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan – veterans of the industry took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor whose death has shocked the fraternity.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm AMERICA
প্রিমিয়ার বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ‘আমেরিকান কর্নার’ চালু
বাংলাদেশ
1683123833 photo
LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings share points as match called off due to rain | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 9 9
উপবাসে কি যন্ত্রণা কমে দাঁত ভাল থাকে? জানুন দাঁতের স্বাস্থ্যে উপবাসের উপকারিতাfasting has benefits on oral health and teeth – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
vijay
Thalapathy Vijay Pays Last Respect To His Leo Co-Star Manobala At His Residence
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm dakbivag1

ডিজিটাল সেবার কেন্দ্র হবে ডাকঘর: মোস্তাফা জব্বার

 1663122191 photo

India go down 0-3 to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship | Football News

 7 4

ঢাকা ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ৯ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

 5 19

বিএটিবিসির দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1623991082 autism

How COVID-19 Impacted Children with Autism

 JMI logo 1

প্রথম প্রান্তিকে আয় বেড়েছে জেএমআই সিরিঞ্জের – Corporate Sangbad

 Hair Spa 4

নামমাত্র টাকায় হেয়ার স্পা! কীভাবে জানুন, রেশমের মতো চুল পেতে আর পার্লারে না! Get Silky Hair with these ingredients know process of hair spa at home with Aloe vera gel coconut oil – News18 Bangla

 neem tulsi

ব্রণ নিয়ে নাজেহাল? ত্বকের দাগ-ছোপ নিমেষে দূর করবে এই বিশেষ ঘরোয়া প্যাক

 wm Mirza fakhrul islam alamgir

‘লঞ্চের অগ্নিকাণ্ডে হতাহতের ঘটনা করুণ ও মর্মস্পর্শী’

 wm UK covid

প্রথমদিকের করোনা মোকাবিলায় ব্যর্থ ব্রিটেন