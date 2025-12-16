Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Second Song Releasing On THIS Date, New Intense Poster Out | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 20:37 IST

Latest reports claim that the upcoming film is set to have a significantly longer runtime, making it Vijay’s longest movie since Nanban.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Second Song Releasing On THIS Date, New Intense Poster Out

The excitement around Jana Nayagan continues to build as the makers have officially announced the release date of the film’s second song. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, the much-awaited track is set to drop on the announced date. Along with the update, a brand-new, intense poster has also been unveiled. The film is releasing on January 9.

Taking to their official X handle, KVN productions revealed that second song of the film is releasing on December 18. Along with the announcement, they also shared a poster which features Thalapathy Vijay in an intense look. In no time the poster went viral and fans also reacted. One of the fans wrote, “Eagerly Waiting man”. Another wrote, “Much awaited one.”

Take a look here:

Jana Nayagan’s To Have Longest Runtime After Nanban?

Latest reports claim that the upcoming film is set to have a significantly longer runtime, making it Vijay’s longest movie since Nanban. The news has sparked major excitement among fans. Times Now has reported that Jana Nayagan will have a run time of 3 hours and 6 minutes, with the final portions paying tribute to the actor’s glorious film career. This comes second only to Vijay and director Shankar’s Nanban, which had a run time of 3 hours and 8 minutes.

Jana Nayagan Teaser To Release Soon?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the film as it will be his last film. A recent report indicates that the team is preparing to unveil the first glimpse in the coming weeks. According to 123 Telugu, the makers is likely to release the film’s teaser very soon. Date has not been revealed till now. It will be followed by a grand audio launch event in Malaysia, and the theatrical trailer is expected for New Year’s Eve. The first single ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ was also released recently. The makers of director H Vinoth’s action entertainer ‘Jana Nayagan’, which incidentally will be actor Vijay’s last film, on Friday announced that the film’s audio launch will take place in Malaysia on December 27 this year. The much-awaited event is officially set to take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, marking Vijay’s return to Malaysia after three years.

Vijay’s Team Quashes Delay Rumours

Recently, the makers of Jana Nayagan, actor Vijay’s much-anticipated farewell film, have released a fresh poster confirming that the film will hit theatres on January 9, 2026, as originally planned. The update comes amid speculation that the release might be postponed following the recent Karur stampede incident.

About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. Significantly, ‘Jana Nayagan’ marks the final chapter of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film journey — making this audio launch not just a celebration, but a moment in history for fans worldwide.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 16, 2025, 20:37 IST