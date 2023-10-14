Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo FIRST Review Our; Vicky Kaushal Gives Goosebumps In Sam Bahadur Teaser

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for it, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s distributor in the UK has now revealed that Leo is ‘intensely raw and violent’. Recently, Ahimsa Entertainment took to its X account and revealed that a 15+ version of Leo will be released in the UK with ‘unnoticeable changes’. Appreciating the Vijay starrer, it further mentioned that the film has several violent or ‘gory scenes’ and added that therefore, it is not meant for the ‘faint-hearted’.

For More: Leo FIRST Review Out: Vijay’s Film Is Not For ‘Faint-Hearted’ As It’s ‘Intensely Violent’

The teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is finally here. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The teaser was launched in a grand event in Mumbai on Friday, October 13. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Zindagi unki, itihaas hamara”.

For More: Sam Bahadur Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Gives Goosebumps As Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Actress Tanushree Dutta has reportedly filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant. As reported by E-Times, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress visited the Oshiwara Police Station recently to file an FIR against Bigg Boss fame. Tanushree has accused Rakhi of ‘ruining’ her image and career. She claimed that an action against Rakhi will be taken soon.

For More: Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant, Accuses Bigg Boss Fame of ‘Ruining My Image’

The buzz about Tiger 3 is getting stronger with each passing day. The lead stars of the film Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are making sure to keep fans on their toes with videos, snippets and assets from the film. While the trailer is all set to arrive on October 16, ahead of the same, an exciting news has been circulating about the release date of the same.

For More: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 First Hindi Film In Decades To Release On A Sunday? Know Here

Jennifer Aniston dropped jaws with her steamy sex scene in The Morning Show. The actress is headling the third season with Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm. While their performances have been the talk of the town since the season began but no one anticipated that the new season would feature a bold sex scene. In the sixth episode of the season, titled The Stanford Student, Jennifer bared it all as her character Alex Levy got intimate with Jon’s Paul Marks.

For More: Jennifer Aniston’s Steamy Sex Scene from The Morning Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her ‘Hottest Woman’