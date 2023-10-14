শনিবার , ১৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo FIRST Review Our; Vicky Kaushal Gives Goosebumps In Sam Bahadur Teaser

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৪, ২০২৩ ৩:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap october 13 2023 10 38e5db248c501461e20a230152925555


Thalapathy Leo's get rave first reviews. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur teaser is out.

Thalapathy Leo’s get rave first reviews. Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur teaser is out.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has received lots of praise in the first reviews. Vicky Kaushal embodies Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur Teaser.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for it, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s distributor in the UK has now revealed that Leo is ‘intensely raw and violent’. Recently, Ahimsa Entertainment took to its X account and revealed that a 15+ version of Leo will be released in the UK with ‘unnoticeable changes’. Appreciating the Vijay starrer, it further mentioned that the film has several violent or ‘gory scenes’ and added that therefore, it is not meant for the ‘faint-hearted’.

For More: Leo FIRST Review Out: Vijay’s Film Is Not For ‘Faint-Hearted’ As It’s ‘Intensely Violent’

The teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is finally here. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The teaser was launched in a grand event in Mumbai on Friday, October 13. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Zindagi unki, itihaas hamara”.

For More: Sam Bahadur Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Gives Goosebumps As Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Actress Tanushree Dutta has reportedly filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant. As reported by E-Times, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress visited the Oshiwara Police Station recently to file an FIR against Bigg Boss fame. Tanushree has accused Rakhi of ‘ruining’ her image and career. She claimed that an action against Rakhi will be taken soon.

For More: Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant, Accuses Bigg Boss Fame of ‘Ruining My Image’

The buzz about Tiger 3 is getting stronger with each passing day. The lead stars of the film Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are making sure to keep fans on their toes with videos, snippets and assets from the film. While the trailer is all set to arrive on October 16, ahead of the same, an exciting news has been circulating about the release date of the same.

For More: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 First Hindi Film In Decades To Release On A Sunday? Know Here

Jennifer Aniston dropped jaws with her steamy sex scene in The Morning Show. The actress is headling the third season with Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm. While their performances have been the talk of the town since the season began but no one anticipated that the new season would feature a bold sex scene. In the sixth episode of the season, titled The Stanford Student, Jennifer bared it all as her character Alex Levy got intimate with Jon’s Paul Marks.

For More: Jennifer Aniston’s Steamy Sex Scene from The Morning Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her ‘Hottest Woman’

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mujib BioPic at CTG Cinema Hall 16 10 2023
চট্টগ্রামে হলবিমুখ দর্শককে হলে ফেরাল ‘মুজিব’
বাংলাদেশ
1697494852 photo
Australia revive ODI World Cup campaign with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj 2023 09 17T065458.250
কোন খাবারে ঘুম আসে? কোন খাবার ঘুম তাড়ায়? দেখে নিন তালিকা… Which food helps to get sleep which keeps you stay awake see the list – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp image 2023 10 16 at 10.01.58 pm 2023 10 b4ee1ef9e8b66833886f097ec9f6c662
Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
happy makar sankranti 2022 wishes images greetings english hindi marathi

Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English, Hindi and Marathi!

 kareena kapoor with jehangir l milind soman

Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out With Taimur and Jehangir; Milind Soman Undergoes CT Scan

 1625242443 devoleena

After Belly Dance Video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Bold Photos Take Internet By Storm

 5 5

২০২২ সালের ১ম প্রান্তিকে ব্র্যাকব্যাংকের কর-পরবর্তী মুনাফা ১৩৪ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad

 1651678131 photo

Senior Women’s T20: Railways beat Maharashtra by seven wickets; clinch title | Cricket News

 aishwarya rai bachchan ed office

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Questioned by Enforcement Directorate for 6 Hours in Panama Papers Case

 1623555686 disha patani

Revisting Her Audition Tape From Ten Years Ago

 fabulous lives of bollywood wives

Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana, Seema Talk About Women Losing Interest in Sex

 untitled design 2023 10 08t223745.062 2023 10 1f28ae17ccd6582cf7a8ca11fc294e80

ICYMI: Mahira Khan Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s Maahi Ve With Friends

 wm srilanka

শ্রীলংকায় সংবিধান সংশোধনের উদ্যোগ