The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Recall Childhood Memories, Neetu Singh Remembers Rishi Kapoor

Kapil Sharma has been entertaining the audience with his wit and humour for a long time now. From The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian-actor has indeed come a long way. Adding another milestone to his career, his latest project ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ finally got premiered on Netflix. The first episode featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and their mother and veteran actress Neetu Singh.

Kapil welcomed the trio on his show with lots of fervour and excitement. Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Singh danced and enjoyed themselves on the stage. The comedian and actor even bent down to touch Neetu Singh’s feet. The episode captured several anecdotes from the Kapoor family, including one where Ranbir confessed that he used to beat up Riddhima in their childhood. Ranbir said, ‘Now it feels bad, but I used to hit her a lot in childhood.’ Neetu Singh also said, ‘Whenever I went out, I used to tell him, “You won’t touch my daughter.”‘ Ranbir further said, ‘After a fight, she used to go crying to mommy and say, “Mom, he hit me.”‘

Kapil then asked Ranbir if he ever fought for Riddhima in school as depicted in the movie ‘Animal’. Even before the actor could reply, Riddhima shared that she was a heavyweight champion and she used to beat up his friends. Then Ranbir jokingly said that WWF was very popular when they were kids and they used to emulate that.

Neetu Singh praised the upbringing of her children, Ranbir and Riddhima, and credited her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor for it. In the show, Kapil asked Neetu Singh if Ranbir is as calm in real life as he is in the movie ‘Barfi’ or if he is more like the character from ‘Animal.’ Neetu Singh said, ‘Can anything be calmer than Barfi? He is very calm. It doesn’t make any difference to him. There was so much noise about ‘Animal’ becoming a hit or not. It didn’t mean anything to him.’

Family values will continue in the future. Neetu Singh said, ‘Both my children are very cool. Riddhima is also very calm. They have never spoken loudly to anyone. My children have very good values, which Rishi Ji gave them. Value of time. Respecting people, respecting money. He was very strict, and my children would watch and learn. I think these same values will be inculcated in Raha as well.’

Neetu Singh further explained, ‘When these two used to study, Rishi Ji would always give them pocket money. If they had to buy anything extra, there was no need to ask for it. I would simply give it to them.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma was last seen in the recently-released comedy drama Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead.