The Liver Doc Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent post about using hydrogen peroxide nebulisation has initiated a debate online. Recently, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka “The Liver Doc” slammed the actress and called her a “health illiterate”. Samantha also reacted to his criticism in a long post and asked him to be “polite”. The actress questioned The Liver Doc and asked him to be polite. “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not being so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity,” she wrote.

Days after her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha has finally broken silence on her pregnancy rumours. Recently, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi outside a hospital in Mumbai when netizens were left wondering if she is expecting her first child with Zaheer Iqbal. However, in a recent interview, the actress took a subtle jibe at the rumours and shared that she can’t even go to a hospital now because people think she is pregnant.

Natasaa Stankovic has remained silent about the divorce rumours with her husband Hardik Pandya for quite some time. Despite Hardik’s return to Mumbai following the T20 World Cup Championship win, he has not been seen with Natasa. In the midst of this, Natasa posted a video on Instagram stories that seemed to confirm the separation rumours. In the clip, she said, “Just a gentle reminder from me to you again, God did not remove the Red Sea, He simply parted it. Which means, he won’t remove a problem from your life, he will simply make a way through it.”

Pop star Justin Bieber made a smashing comeback in India as he took the stage on Friday night to perform at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s wedding sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Anant is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Radhika Merchant next week.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received backlash for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulisation on her Instagram story. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka The Liver Doc called her out on X for supporting “unscientific” treatments as someone who is not a medical professional. Soon after, Samantha issued a statement on social media. Now, Jwala Gutta has also called out the actress and asked if she will take responsibility in case of a fatality.

