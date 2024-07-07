রবিবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

The Liver Doc Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৭, ২০২৪ ৩:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap july 6 2024 07 76e238f7bab62f631bbdd99d5c675780


The Liver Doc has apologised to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sonakshi Sinha Breaks silence on pregnancy rumours.

The Liver Doc has apologised to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sonakshi Sinha Breaks silence on pregnancy rumours.

The Liver Doc apologised to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sonakshi Sinha addressed pregnancy rumours.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent post about using hydrogen peroxide nebulisation has initiated a debate online. Recently, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka “The Liver Doc” slammed the actress and called her a “health illiterate”. Samantha also reacted to his criticism in a long post and asked him to be “polite”. The actress questioned The Liver Doc and asked him to be polite. “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not being so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity,” she wrote.

For More: The Liver Doc Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu Amid Alternative Medicine Row: ‘I Empathize With Her’

Days after her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha has finally broken silence on her pregnancy rumours. Recently, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi outside a hospital in Mumbai when netizens were left wondering if she is expecting her first child with Zaheer Iqbal. However, in a recent interview, the actress took a subtle jibe at the rumours and shared that she can’t even go to a hospital now because people think she is pregnant.

For More: Sonakshi Sinha BREAKS Silence on Her Pregnancy Rumours, Says ‘Ab Hum Hospital…’

Natasaa Stankovic has remained silent about the divorce rumours with her husband Hardik Pandya for quite some time. Despite Hardik’s return to Mumbai following the T20 World Cup Championship win, he has not been seen with Natasa. In the midst of this, Natasa posted a video on Instagram stories that seemed to confirm the separation rumours. In the clip, she said, “Just a gentle reminder from me to you again, God did not remove the Red Sea, He simply parted it. Which means, he won’t remove a problem from your life, he will simply make a way through it.”

For More: Natasa CONFIRMS Divorce With Hardik Pandya? Actor Says ‘God Won’t Remove A Problem From Your Life…’

Pop star Justin Bieber made a smashing comeback in India as he took the stage on Friday night to perform at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s wedding sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Anant is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Radhika Merchant next week.

For More: Justin Bieber Sets Stage on Fire at Anant-Radhika’s Sangeet, Sings ‘Where Are U Now’ With Orry | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received backlash for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulisation on her Instagram story. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka The Liver Doc called her out on X for supporting “unscientific” treatments as someone who is not a medical professional. Soon after, Samantha issued a statement on social media. Now, Jwala Gutta has also called out the actress and asked if she will take responsibility in case of a fatality.

For More: Jwala Gutta QUESTIONS Samantha Amid Fight With Doctor: ‘In Case of Fatality, Will You Take Responsibility?’

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ctg pokiuce coscjscl
পুলিশের এসআই সেজে প্রতারণা, বন্দর কর্মচারী গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1720302030 photo
MLC Live Score: MI New York vs Washington Freedom
খেলাধুলা
news wrap july 6 2024 07 76e238f7bab62f631bbdd99d5c675780
The Liver Doc Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240707 WA0003
কুবিতে সমাপ্ত হলো আন্তর্জাতিক নাট্য উৎসব
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627630681 pratyusha banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee’s Parents Living in One-room House, ‘Lost Everything’ Fighting Her Case

 gandhiji

গান্ধীজি সেলফি তুলেছিলেন? এক ছবিতে তোলপাড় ইন্টারনেট, ঘটনা জেনে অবাক হবেন

 CTG City New Mayor Rezaul Karim 27 01 2021 2

নাবিকের অসতর্কতায় জাহাজ ডুবলে সে দোষ সমুদ্রের নয়

 IMG 20231230 WA0026

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা আওয়ামীলীগের সহ-সভাপতি নাহার আহমদের মৃত্যু

 couple 1

পুজোর দিনেও কথা কাটাকাটি হয়েছে? এই কয়েক নিয়ম মানলেই সারা বছর দাম্পত্য থাকবে হর-গৌরীর মতো সুন্দর

 daniel craig

Tom Hardy, Idris Elba or Lashana Lynch, Who Will Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond?

 received 336562944473829

যশোরের ঝিকরগাছায় স্ত্রী হত্যার অপরাধে স্বামীর মৃত্যুদন্ড

 received 5008875405824341

আনোয়ারায় চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন আ’লীগের মনোনীত প্রার্থী মোহাম্মদ ইদ্রিস

 IMG 20230225 WA0011

নারী চিংড়ি শ্রমিকদের অধিকার সচেতনতায় দল গঠন করল লিডার্স

 wm jamunaevaly1

অডিট চলছে, ইভ্যালিতে বিনিয়োগের সিদ্ধান্ত চূড়ান্ত নয়: যমুনা গ্রুপ