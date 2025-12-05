The Sunny Deol-Tabu-Shilpa Shetty Spy Film That Flopped In Cinemas But Won Hearts On TV | Bollywood News

শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

The Sunny Deol-Tabu-Shilpa Shetty Spy Film That Flopped In Cinemas But Won Hearts On TV

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

One of Sunny Deol’s box-office flops found unexpected glory on TV. The 1996 film, starring Tabu & Shilpa Shetty, resurfaced as Sudesh Berry recalled his experience working with him

'Himmat' followed the story of Ajay Saxena, a secret agent on a mission to avenge his friend’s death and retrieve stolen files.

Actor Sudesh Berry, cherished by audiences for his performances across both television and Hindi cinema, often shares photos and videos on social media. On Thursday, December 4, he reminisced about an incident involving Sunny Deol during the making of the film Himmat.

Posting old photographs with Sunny Deol on Instagram, he wrote, “I will always remember these moments spent with Sunny on the sets of Himmat.”

Memories Of ‘Himmat’

Sudesh Berry further added, “On one side was his incredible energy, and on the other, our on-screen chemistry. Every scene carried its own spark. This journey in cinema will forever remain luminous in my memories.”

Released in 1996, the film featured Sunny Deol and Sudesh Berry in lead roles, alongside Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The action-romance film was directed by Sunil Sharma and music by Anand Milind, with the screenplay penned by Dilip Shukla. It followed the story of Ajay Saxena, a secret agent on a mission to avenge his friend’s death and retrieve stolen files.

The film, which arrived in cinemas on March 19, 1996, did not perform well at the box office but later gained appreciation after its television release.

Sudesh Berry’s Career Highlights

Sudesh Berry has appeared in numerous memorable films and television projects throughout his career. He has also starred in many movies alongside Sunny Deol. He made his acting debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi and went on to feature in supporting roles in films such as Ghayal, Border, Refugee, LOC: Kargil, Tango Charlie, Vansh, and Yudhpath (The Pathway of War).

On television, he has carved a distinct identity through roles in popular serials including Mahabharata, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

First Published:

December 05, 2025, 09:57 IST

News movies bollywood The Sunny Deol-Tabu-Shilpa Shetty Spy Film That Flopped In Cinemas But Won Hearts On TV
