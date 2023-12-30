‘They don’t win anything’: Michael Vaughan labels India as one of the most underachieving cricket teams in the world | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With India unable to land an ICC trophy in over a decade now, former England captain Michael Vaughan labeled the side as most underachieving cricket teams in the world.Vaughan pointed out that despite the talent and resources at its disposal, India haven’t been able to produce noteworthy performances.India’s last ICC trophy came in 2013 when MS Dhoni led the side to Champions Trophy triumph.While talking in a Fox Sports panel discussion during the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG, Vaughan started the conversation thread on the Indian team, posing a question to former Australian batsman Mark Waugh.“Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world,” Vaughan asked Waugh.But the Aussie preferred to deflect the question back to Vaughan.“They haven’t won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don’t win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill-set (they should have achieved more,” said Vaughan.

The 2005 Ashes-winning England captain conceded that India’s series clinching efforts in Australia were stupendous, but added that the Men in Blue have failed to perform in World Cups.

“They’ve won in Australia twice (Test series in 2018/19 and 2020/21). Magnificent. But the last few World Cups, (they have) been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, (they have) been nowhere,” he added.

Vaughan said India should have achieved way more than what they have done considering the talent in their ranks.

“They’re a good team. They have got plenty of talent but with all the talent they have and the resources they have, I just don’t think they win,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)