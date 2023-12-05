‘They have to sort out their bowling’: Irfan Pathan gives tips to RCB ahead of IPL 2024 auction | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In preparation for the IPL 2024 auction, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan shared valuable advice with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) regarding the upcoming season.
During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan noted that the addition of Cameron Green to the squad has effectively addressed RCB’s middle-order concerns.
However, Pathan emphasised the need for the Bengaluru-based franchise to address their bowling attack.He suggested that acquiring Sri Lankan bowlerWanindu Hasaranga at a reasonable price would be beneficial for RCB.
The 39-year-old former cricketer highlighted Hasaranga as a potential asset to bolster the team’s bowling capabilities.
In the event that RCB is unable to secure Hasaranga, Pathan proposed an alternative option in the form of Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Praising Mujeeb, he described the Afghan spinner as a mysterious bowler who can make a significant impact, particularly with the new ball, and prove valuable in challenging conditions.
“If you look at their squad, with Cameron Green coming in, they have their biggest headache sorted. The middle muddle is sorted. They will have to sort out their bowling. If they can get Hasaranga back at a cheaper price, well and good. If not, they can go for guys like Mujeeb. Mujeeb is a guy who can actually take the pitch away from the equation. He is a mystery bowler who can bowl with the new ball and he can be pretty handy in those sorts of tough conditions for bowlers,” Pathan said.
The 2007 T20 World Cup winner further added that RCB would want Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc since he can deliver at 140+ kmph and can help the franchise with his extra pace.
“I really think you might see Mitchell Starc playing for RCB because he was there before. They would want him there as well because, being a left-armer, bowling 140-plus, having that extra pace on those types of pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be of utmost importance for RCB,” he added.
The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. 1166 players have registered themselves for the auction, including some big names like Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head and others. RCB will enter the player’s auction with Rs 23.25.
(With ANI Inputs)
