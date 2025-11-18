‘They’ve got to do something’: Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner make Davis Cup plea | Tennis News

মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
  মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
As the Davis Cup Final 8 commences in Bologna, so too does a spirited debate surrounding the tournament’s structure. Notable players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are advocating for a return to a more familiar home-and-away format. Alcaraz hopes to achieve his first victory for Spain as they face the Czech Republic.

Some stakeholders advocate for returning to the traditional home-and-away format throughout the tournament and reducing its frequency.“They’ve got to do something (with) this event, because I think playing every year, I mean — it is not as good as it might be if you’re playing every two or three years. I think if the tournament is played, like, every two years or every three years, the players, the commitment of the players, it’s going to be even more because it’s unique, it’s different. You’re not able to play every year,”Alcaraz, ranked No. 1 and fresh from his ATP Finals runner-up finish to Jannik Sinner in Turin, will represent Spain against the fourth-seeded Czech Republic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.The Spaniard aims to secure his first Davis Cup victory, following Spain’s elimination in last year’s Final 8 opening round in Malaga, where Rafael Nadal concluded his career.
“I really want to win the Davis Cup one day, because for me, it’s a really important, important tournament,” the 22-year-old added. Despite leading Italy to consecutive championships in 2023 and 2024, Sinner has opted out of this year’s Davis Cup, along with his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti.Sinner, who claimed two Grand Slam titles this season and finished runner-up to Alcaraz in two majors in 2025, suggests spreading the tournament across two years.Sinner said, “I never, unfortunately, played the Davis Cup, the real’ Davis Cup, where it’s … playing in Argentina or in Brazil, where you have the whole stadium … for the other team. I think this is Davis Cup, you know?” Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a French player who won the 2017 Davis Cup in Lille, shares similar sentiments about hosting matches in participating nations.“The new format has been a bit challenging for us in France, I think, especially for me, because I felt like something a bit died in this competition,” he added.The tournament opens with third-seeded France facing Belgium on Tuesday.Top-seeded Italy, featuring Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Sonego, and Matteo Berrettini, will compete against Austria on Wednesday.Thursday’s quarterfinals include second-seeded Germany, led by Alexander Zverev, against Argentina.The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the championship match on Sunday.Spain face a formidable challenge against the Czech team, which includes top-20 players Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik, who previously eliminated the United States in September’s qualifying round.





