This Dibakar Banerjee-directorial Changed Rajkummar Rao’s Career

The 14th anniversary of director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha was last month. It was released on March 19, 2010. The title of the film surprised the audience because they never expected it. In addition, the daring theme of the film caused additional excitement.

On the occasion of the release anniversary, Banerjee said in a statement: “Love Sex Aur Dhokha was 14 years ago. I am overwhelmed by the love that the audience has for LSD. I have to say it was a courageous step and it is worth noting that it was a journey in itself that Ektaa and I started 14 years ago.” Love Sex Aur Dhokha had an ensemble line-up with Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Sial, Anshuman Jha and Neha Chauhan. However, none of them was a well-known name at the time.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was very much appreciated by the audience as well as critics and it also won 3 Filmfare Awards. The songs of the film were composed by Sneha Khanvelkar for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Music In addition, Namrita Rao was awarded the Best Editing Award and Pritam Das won the Best Sound Design award.

The film also showed how Rajkummar Rao has evolved as an actor. Before this film, he was a struggling actor who had to make his way through Bollywood. But this role in the film earned him recognition overnight. After this film, the actor received many offers and became one of the top stars in Bollywood.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was shot with a production budget of Rs 2 crore. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on the opening weekend and Rs 6.4 crore at the end of the first week. The film was a good start in multiplex cinemas in large cities, Delhi and northern India. By the end of its cinematic run, the film earned Rs 9.7 crore and Rs 12.89 crore worldwide. Dibakar and Ektaa are now ready to release the sequel to the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The creators have so far announced Uorfi Javed as an actor.