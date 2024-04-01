সোমবার , ১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘This is something I have built my life on’: Rishabh Pant after leading Delhi Capitals to first win of the season | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১, ২০২৪ ৫:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo



msid 108924453,imgsize 54258

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant showcased his leadership prowess by delivering his first IPL fifty since his return from a harrowing car accident as Delhi Capitals secured a 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 on Sunday.
Captain Pant led the charge with a brisk 51 off 32 balls, following a stellar performance by fellow left-hander David Warner, who contributed 52 runs, propelling Delhi to a total of 191-5 in Visakhapatnam.
IPL 2024 Points Table
Delhi’s bowlers put up an impressive display, restricting Chennai to 171-6, securing their first win of the season and handing their opponents a defeat after two consecutive opening victories.
Talking about his innings, Pant mentioned that he took some time to settle in before unleashing his strokes. He emphasized that he had been eagerly anticipating this moment for the past year and a half, highlighting that his life revolves around the game of cricket.
“Took my time initially because I haven’t played much cricket, but I kept believing I could change the match. One and a half years, this is something I have built my life on. Still have to keep learning as a cricketer,” Pant said.

“The bowlers were clinical, we talked about learning from mistakes. (Shaw opening) He’s been working hard, we thought it was time to give him his chance and he took it. (Mukesh) Depends on the match-ups but he stands up at the death, came back well today despite being hit,” he added.
Pant, who returned to the T20 tournament after 14 months away from top level cricket, came in on the back of two innings of 18 and 28 and took time to settle in.
He started slowly but gained momentum at the backend as he smashed Pathirana for two fours and a six on successive balls, but the bowler had his revenge on the fourth.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Eid Shopping Dresses Boycott India Impact News Photo 31 03 2024 2
ফেসবুকে বয়কট, প্রভাব নেই ঈদ পোশাকের বাজারে
বাংলাদেশ
photo
‘This is something I have built my life on’: Rishabh Pant after leading Delhi Capitals to first win of the season | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
1711906025 0333066b df81 4429 8230 932624020e36
Boney Kapoor’s Most Explosive Interview | No Entry 2 | Sridevi | Nepotism | Anil Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Pope Francis on Easter Sundays Program 31 03 2024
অস্ত্র দিয়ে শান্তি আসে না: পোপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1596041848 devendra fadnavis

Forming Govt with Ajit Pawar a Mistake But Don’t Regret It, Says Fadnavis

 11 36

ভেগান নায়িকা খান না দুধও! কিন্তু অনুষ্কার ব্রেকফাস্টের বহর দেখলে চোখ কপালে উঠবে– News18 Bangla

 1626498054 photo

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not averse to wearing Test whites again | Cricket News

 wm bbc 100 afgan 50

বিবিসি’র বর্ষসেরা ১০০ নারীর অর্ধেকই আফগান

 drumstick 4 1

Benefits Of Drumstick: রোজ পাতে রাখলেই দূর হবে শ্বাসকষ্ট! হাঁটু ব্যথাও কমাবে নিমেষে, উপাদানের নাম জানলে চমকে যাবেন

 IMG 20221128 WA0023

কুমারখালীতে বিজয় দিবস উদযাপনে প্রস্তুতি সভা

 wm chna

১০০ কোটি ভ্যাকসিন প্রয়োগের মাইলফলক গড়ল চীন

 1664017319 photo

Chinese teen Zheng Qinwen powers into first WTA final in Tokyo | Tennis News

 download 16 1

আনসার ভিডিপিতে চাকরি, পদ ৩৫০

 wm Rawshan Ershad

বামরুনগ্রাদ নেওয়া হচ্ছে রওশন এরশাদকে