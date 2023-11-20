This Mohammed Rafi Song For Guru Dutt Was Canned By SD Burman And Then …

Bollywood boasts a plethora of directors and actors who illuminate the cinematic landscape with diverse stories and cultural depictions. Among the luminaries of Hindi cinema, Guru Dutt stands as a legendary director whose rich and creative filmography brought forth his profound passion for art onto the grand screens. His repertoire includes classics like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, along with entertainers like Baazi, Jal, Aar Paar, and CID. Renowned for being ahead of his time, Guru Dutt was not only a creative director but also a distinguished actor and producer.

His final film as a producer, Baharen Phir Bhi Aaeyengi, released in 1966, encountered numerous challenges, with one of the most famous being the unreleased song by Mohammed Rafi for the movie. Directed by Shaheed Latif and produced by Guru Dutt, the film featured Dharmendra, Mala Sinha, and Tanuja in leading roles. Initiated in 1961, the production initially intended for Guru Dutt to play the lead, but after his tragic suicide in 1964, Dharmendra took over.

SD Burman, chosen as the music composer, began the sound production before filming commenced. However, a setback occurred when SD Burman suffered a heart attack during the movie’s making. While he recovered, doctors advised a six-month break from work. Faced with a dilemma, Guru Dutt opted not to postpone the film, enlisting musician OP Nayyar instead. SD Burman proposed the use of his tunes, to be further arranged by his son RD Burman. However, Guru Dutt declined the offer, leading RD Burman to retain the song sung by Rafi, ultimately never to be released. The poignant lyrics of this unheard song were ‘Koi na tera saathi ho, dagar kahin bhi jaati ho…’.

Years later, SD Burman revisited the tune, incorporating it into Dev Anand’s film Jewel Thief. This time, the song, titled Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara, was re-recorded by the renowned Kishore Kumar.