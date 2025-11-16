রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘It Breaks My Heart’: Anubhav Sinha Expresses Frustration As Kanu Behl’s Agra Struggles For Screens | Bollywood News ‘This was what Gautam Gambhir’s Team wanted’: Sourav Ganguly on Kolkata Test pitch controversy | Cricket News আংশিক দাবি পূরণ হলেও আন্দোলন চলবে: আট দল ‘You will remain a Knight Rider forever’: KKR breaks promise as old Andre Russell post surfaces | Cricket News Tanishk Bagchi Quits Social Media, Says He’s Taking Time For Himself | Bollywood News Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News ‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News মেক্সিকো প্রেসিডেন্টের বিরুদ্ধে জেন-জির বিক্ষোভ, আহত ১২০ Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News এইচএসসির খাতা চ্যালেঞ্জে ঢাকা বোর্ডে জিপিএ-৫ পেলেন ২০১ জন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘This was what Gautam Gambhir’s Team wanted’: Sourav Ganguly on Kolkata Test pitch controversy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘This was what Gautam Gambhir’s Team wanted’: Sourav Ganguly on Kolkata Test pitch controversy | Cricket News


South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and teammates celebrate (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens ended in a dramatic 30-run defeat for India, who were bowled out for 93/9 while chasing a modest target of 124. Shubman Gill was unable to bat due to injury, adding to the hosts’ woes. Beyond the result, the match has sparked a heated debate over the pitch, which seemed to crumble under pressure and threatened to finish in less than three days. Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has now put the spotlight on the Indian team itself. According to him, the pitch was prepared according to the Indian camp’s preferences, and Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee should not be blamed for its rapid deterioration. Ganguly also revealed that the surface had not been watered for four days before the start of the Test, which contributed to its unpredictable behaviour.

No off days as captain Shubman Gill, coach Gautam Gambhir arrive in Kolkata for Test series

“The pitch is what the Indian camp wanted. This is what happens when you don’t water the pitch for four days. Curator Sujan Mukherjee can’t be blamed,” Ganguly told News18 Bangla. The unusual nature of the wicket drew reactions from several former players. Ex-India wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said the pitch’s early breakdown was due to it not being watered the night before the match. South Africa’s former pacer Vernon Philander, however, urged focus on the players rather than the pitch, stressing that adapting to conditions is the essence of Test cricket. Batting coach Ashwell Prince admitted the surface eroded the batters’ confidence, saying, “You can’t commit to a shot when the ball shoots or stays low randomly.” Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also criticised the pitch, warning that such surfaces threaten the future of the longest format. “If we keep serving this, Test cricket won’t need opponents to die: we’ll kill it ourselves,” he said on his YouTube channel. With the ICC likely to rate Eden Gardens as “poor” and potentially hand demerit points, the controversy surrounding the Kolkata wicket continues, raising questions about pitch preparation and its impact on the integrity of Test cricket.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘You will remain a Knight Rider forever’: KKR breaks promise as old Andre Russell post surfaces | Cricket News

‘You will remain a Knight Rider forever’: KKR breaks promise as old Andre Russell post surfaces | Cricket News

‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News

‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG contract: What is his IPL 2026 salary? | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG contract: What is his IPL 2026 salary? | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Eden pitch under fire as players question dangerous variable bounce | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Eden pitch under fire as players question dangerous variable bounce | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST