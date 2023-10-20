Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Promise Yet Another Party Anthem

The buzz about Tiger is growing stronger with each passing day. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are all set to drop in the first track from the film. Titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the peppy track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Today morning, Salman dropped in a glimpse of the song.

Sharing the song’s teaser on his Instagram handle, Salman wrote, “Tiger & Zoya are ready to party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping hot on 23rd Oct on. Dekho ek choti jhalak…#Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

While the song has been already garnering praises for Salman and Katrina’s chemistry, another big highlight is Arijit’s first collaboration with the former.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s collaboration comes as a huge surprise for their fans as the duo had an ugly fight that happened during an award function in 2014. Salman Khan was hosting the event when Arijit Singh came on the stage to receive the award. “Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?” Salman told Arijit, who was dressed rather casually. To this, the singer replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep).” Following this, Arijit’s songs were removed from Salman’s films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Sultan. Salman was said to be upset with Arijit’s comment on his hosting skills.

In 2016, Arijit had issued a public apology to Salman, pleading him to retain his version of song in Sultan. The singer wrote in his post that he tried to apologise a number of times to Salman through text and mail but to no avail.

“…you (Salman) are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you.” About Sultan’s song, he wrote, “I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12.