Tilak Varma could be the X-factor in ODI World Cup, feels Ashwin | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has advocated for the national selectors and team management to place their trust in the promising talent of Tilak Varma .

Ashwin believes that including the skilled left-hander in the World Cup squad could potentially address India’s ongoing middle-order challenges, especially as several batters are still on the path to recovery from injuries.

Former chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad , has also echoed Ashwin’s sentiments. Prasad expressed his openness to the idea of having Varma in the final 15-player squad, particularly if Shreyas Iyer does not manage to secure a spot.

At a mere 20 years of age, the stylish left-handed batsman from Hyderabad has left a lasting impression on both fans and experts alike. Varma’s performances in three T20I matches in the West Indies have been nothing short of impressive. He scored 39, 50, and an unbeaten 49, demonstrating his adaptability and composure on the international stage.

“This is neck-and-neck with respect to the World Cup. So, will they think about Tilak Varma as an option if we don’t have enough backups? Because Sanju Samson has performed really well in ODIs.

“But the exciting part about Tilak Varma is that he is a left-hander and Team India is lacking left-handers. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is the only left-handed batter in the top 7,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

With star batters KL Rahul (thigh surgery) and Iyer (lower back surgery) running against time to get fit for the 50-over showpiece starting October 5, the two back-up options, Suryakumar Yadav and Samson have not inspired confidence of the highest order as the conundrum with regards to the No. 4 slot continues.

While Surya enjoys the team management’s confidence and will make it as an extra middle-order option in the squad, Samson has wasted way too many opportunities and if Rahul is fit, then certainly Ishan Kishan will be the second keeper-cum-reserve opener.

Ashwin gave his rationale behind picking Varma as he feels the top cricket playing nations won’t have quality finger spinners who can trouble a rookie.

“And look at the spinners from all the top teams. Australia have Ashton Agar. England have Moeen Ali and a leggie in Adil Rashid. So, most teams don’t have a finger spinner to challenge the left-handed batters. That is why the emergence of Tilak is crucial.”

Ashwin knows that it could be difficult to fast-track Varma but there is no harm in giving him a chance, especially after his ongoing exploits in the Caribbean.

“It is still early but will they see him as an option? He has at least made everyone notice him. He is surely in the contingency plan. Because any selector who would have seen that knock would have gone, ‘Woah!'” he said.

Prasad, who was the head of the selection panel during the last ODI World Cup , feels that someone like Varma is an equally capable ODI player.

“Look at his List A record for Hyderabad. He has played 25 List A games and has an average of 55 plus (56.18). Five hundreds and five half-centuries. It means at least 50 per cent times he is converting fifties into hundreds. A strike rate of 100 plus,” Prasad told PTI.

“I think it won’t be a bad idea provided Shreyas (Iyer) can’t make it. Only then you can think of Varma. But I am sure he will be a white ball regular for India across formats going forward,” the former India stumper added.

(With PTI Inputs)