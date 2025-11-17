Timothee Chalamet Calls Adam Sandler ‘Best Actors Of All Time’; Latter Reacts | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 21:38 IST

Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler discussed their careers and praised each other at the Sandler x Chalamet event in Los Angeles.

Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler have never worked on a film together. (Photo: X)

Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler shared the stage for an evening of conversation on their careers and craft at Fairfax High School gymnasium in Los Angeles. The event, titled “Sandler x Chalamet,” saw the two actors review and discuss clips from their filmographies, including their upcoming releases, ‘Marty Supreme’ and ‘Jay Kelly.’

During the discussion, Chalamet praised Sandler, calling him “one of the best actors of all time” and highlighting his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2006 romantic dramedy, ‘Punch Drunk Love’, reported Variety.

The session was attended by a packed audience in the school’s bleachers, where Chalamet and Sandler reflected on their experiences in the film industry and exchanged insights about acting and storytelling. Fans witnessed the actors’ camaraderie and mutual admiration as they celebrated their work while giving the audience an inside look into their creative processes and upcoming projects.

“It is one of the most important performances. It’s impactful, deeply moving,” said Chalamet as quoted by Variety. “As a young actor knowing you for your comedic work, seeing that thrown against the context of your other work, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a fucking incredible actor. I hope I can give a performance like this,'” he added.

Chalamet continued to compliment Sandler’s acting beyond “Punch Drunk Love,” stating, “I know it’s not about awards, blah, blah, blah, but you should have a golden man in your hand, because, man, you’re one of the best actors of all time.”

Sandler told Chalamet, “What you continue to do for cinema and for all of us is beyond it all. I just cannot wait to see what you bring in the future.”

Though Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler have never appeared in a film together, their conversation at the “Sandler x Chalamet” event on November 15 delved into shared cinematic connections. Chalamet revealed he had a cut scene in Jason Reitman’s 2014 film Men, Women & Children, which starred Sandler.

Reflecting on it, Sandler said, “I remember when Jason Reitman was talking about you being in it, he said to me, ‘Oh, I got this kid playing the quarterback. He’s coming. He’s incredible.’ He, like, knew,” reported Variety.

During the session, the actors broke down each other’s scenes, reminisced about their respective times on Saturday Night Live, and shared jokes about their common hobbies, including basketball and guitar.

‘Marty Supreme’ is directed by Josh Safdie, who was in the crowd and previously directed Sandler in 2019’s “Uncut Gems.” The movie releases in theatres on Christmas Day. “Jay Kelly” is directed by Noah Baumbach and comes to Netflix on December 5, according to Variety.

