শুক্রবার , ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested Again by Gujarat Police, Accused of Misuse of Money Collected Through Crowd-funding

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ৭:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
collage maker 06 dec 2022 10.13 am


Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 07:19 IST

Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police. (Photo: Twitter/@SaketGokhale)

This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police. (Photo: Twitter/@SaketGokhale)

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police from Delhi late Thursday evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding, said a senior official here.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process, said the senior police official, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon.

This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

On December 1, Gokhale had shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Modi’s visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

Soon after he received bail from a court here, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

