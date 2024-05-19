রবিবার , ১৯ মে ২০২৪ | ৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After 26 Days; Sharmin's Segal Husband Aman Is Heir To Rs 54,000 Cr Empire

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৯, ২০২৪ ১২:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 18 2024 05 752e2aa47f4635f897d51b6b809ece9b


Gurucharan returned home. Sharmin's husband caught everyone's attention.

Gurucharan returned home. Sharmin’s husband caught everyone’s attention.

Gurucharan Singh was on a “spiritual journey”. Sharmin Segal’s husband’s family worth shocked all.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, Gurucharan Singh, has finally returned home. The actor, who was missing since April 22, 2024, returned home in Delhi on Friday. Soon after Singh returned home, he was interrogated by Delhi Police officials following which it was discovered that the actor had left home to be on a religious journey. Police officials say that Singh visited Gurudwaras in many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana ever since he was reported “missing”.

Read More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh RETURNS Home After 26 Days, Reveals Where He Was

Sharmin Segal was put on the chopping block for her “expressionless” acting and “monotone” delivery in Heeramandi. While Sharmin has been on everyone’s minds recently, not much is known about her husband, Aman Mehta. Aman Mehta is the Executive Director for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a division of the Torrent Group.

Read More: Meet Sharmin Segal’s Husband Aman Mehta, Heir To Billionaire Family’s Whopping Rs 54,000 Cr Net Worth

Telugu television actor Chandrakanth, widely recognized as Chandu, has reportedly died by suicide at his home in Alkapur, Telangana. The news of his passing on Friday has deeply saddened the Telugu television industry, especially following the recent tragic loss of his co-star and dear friend Pavithra Jayaram in a fatal road accident. According to a statement given to the police by Chandrakanth’s father, the actor had been battling depression in the days leading up to his untimely demise.

Read More: Telugu Actor Chandrakanth Dies By Suicide After Co-Star Pavithra Jayaram’s Death In Car Accident

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are also expecting their first child together, are couple goals. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to cheer for his mom-to-be wife as she became the first Indian star to feature on Deadline’s Global Disruptors 2024 list. Ranveer Singh shared a screenshot of the Deadline article on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Baby Momma got ‘em shook, yeaahh.”

Read More: Ranveer Singh Cheers For Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Calls Her ‘Baby Mama’

Hours after Gurucharan Singh returned home, the first picture of the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor surfaced on social media. Singh, who used to play the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom, was missing since April 22 but came back to his house in New Delhi on Friday night. In the photo, the actor looked unrecognisable in a long beard. He was seen smiling as he posed for the camera with a police official.

Read More: Gurucharan Singh’s FIRST Photo After Returning Home Goes Viral; TMKOC Actor Looks Unrecognisable

