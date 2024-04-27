শনিবার , ২৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
TMKOC’s Sodhi Was Unwell Before He Went Missing; Priyanka Chopra Recalls Losing Roles To ‘Somebody’s GF’

এপ্রিল ২৭, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
sodhi priyanka 2024 04 e87f2453d1e984ee24ab5e2482ca7744


Gurucharan wasn't eating well before we went missing. Priyanka said that dealing with rejection can be hard.

Gurucharan wasn't eating well before we went missing. Priyanka said that dealing with rejection can be hard.

Fans are worried about the disappearance of TMKOC’s Sodhi. Priyanka spoke about the many reasons she has lost films.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were left shocked on Friday after it was reported that Gurucharan Singh had gone missing. He used to play the role of Sodhi in Asit Kumarr Modi’s show but quit the sitcom in 2020. While police are trying to find Sodhi, his close friend Ms Soni has now revealed that the actor was unwell for the last few days and had even undergone a few tests. She hoped that Singh would be found and stated that she is constantly in touch with his family.

Read More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sodhi Was Unwell, Wasn’t Eating Much Before He Went Missing

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about the hardships she faces in the film industry. The actress has mentioned in several conversations that she was “pushed into a corner” or had to deal with “politics” during her time in Bollywood and then had to reinvent herself in Hollywood. Recently, she spoke about getting rejected for films or various reasons, like someone’s girlfriend being cast instead.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra Says She Was Rejected From Films As ‘Somebody’s Girlfriend Was Cast’: ‘It’s Hard’

Govida surprised everyone recently when he attended his niece Arti Singh’s wedding in Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar ended his eight-year-long fight with Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek and blessed the bride on her special day. Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah recently opened up about Mama Govinda attending Arti’s wedding when expressed happiness and revealed what happened after the actor arrived at the wedding.

Read More: Govinda Did Not Let Kashmera Shah Touch His Feet At Arti Singh’s Wedding, Said ‘Jeete Raho, Khush Raho’

Hours after the missing report of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh made headlines, a video is now going viral on social media which shows what the actor did moments before he disappeared. In the CCTV footage, Sodhi is seen crossing a traffic intersection in the Palam area of New Delhi. He is also seen carrying a backpack on his shoulders. Reportedly, police officials have reviewed the CCTV footage and are now investigating the case.

Read More: CCTV Footage Shows What Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sodhi Did Before He Went Missing | Watch

Actor Adhyayan Suman reminisced about a poignant moment when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali became emotional after Adhyayan flawlessly delivered a five-minute monologue in the upcoming Netflix series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ Adhyayan, who made his debut in acting some years ago but faced a prolonged period of inactivity, is seeking a comeback with this new series, where he portrays a supporting character.

Read More: Adhyayan Suman Recalls Emotional Moment On Heeramandi Set: ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali Was Teary-Eyed’

Source link

