To Celebrate Superstar Rajinikanth’s Birthday, Fans Gather At His Poes Garden Residence

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 73rd birthday, and his fans consider his birthday as nothing short of a festival. Rajinikanth’s dedicated fan base, known for their unconditional support during movie releases, turns his birthday into a grand celebration each year.

Reports indicate that the festivities commenced around midnight, with fans congregating outside Rajinikanth’s residence in Chennai at Poes Garden. Fans of all ages gathered with placards and posters, hoping to catch a glimpse of their beloved idol and convey their birthday wishes in person.

On the social media platform X, fans flooded the feeds with birthday wishes, utilizing trending tags such as #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #Thalaivar170. Industry luminaries also took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes to the superstar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin joined the chorus of well-wishers, congratulating Rajinikanth with a tweet that read, “Happy Birthday to my beloved friend Rajinikanth. I wish you to continue to make people happy by giving successful movies with happiness and fulfilment.”

Adding to the excitement, Lyca Productions announced the unveiling of the title for Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth’s birthday. The production house’s official X handle tweeted, “Let the celebrations begin for Thalaivar’s B’day. Witness the grand reveal of the #Thalaivar170 title along with the B’day teaser video tomorrow at 5 PM!”

Rajinikanth recently starred in Jailer released on August 10. The film, where Rajinikanth portrays the titular role, achieved tremendous success and emerged as one of the biggest Indian films of the year, amassing over 600 crores at the box office.