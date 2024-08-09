শুক্রবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Today was Pakistan’s day’: Neeraj Chopra’s father proud of his son’s silver medal | Paris Olympics 2024 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৯, ২০২৪ ২:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Today was Pakistan’s day’: Neeraj Chopra’s father proud of his son’s silver medal | Paris Olympics 2024 News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Neeraj Chopra‘s quest to secure back-to-back javelin gold medals at the Paris Olympics fell short, as he settled for a silver medal. Despite not clinching the top spot, Chopra’s father couldn’t contain his happiness over his son’s impressive achievement.
The Indian athlete’s second-place finish came behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who claimed the gold medal.Chopra’s father, while undoubtedly proud of his son’s performance, expressed his joy and satisfaction with the silver medal.

“Everyone has their day, today was Pakistan’s day…But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us,” Chopra’s father Satish Kumar said.
The 26-year-old Chopra, who had never lost to Nadeem in their previous 10 encounters, secured the silver medal with his second-round throw of 89.45m.

Chopra, who won gold in Tokyo three years ago with a throw of 87.58m, managed only one legitimate throw this evening, which marked his season’s best.
Nadeem’s stunning throw of 92.97m, the sixth longest in history, came on his second attempt and shocked the Stade de France.

This throw surpassed the previous Olympic record of 90.57m, set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Games. Nadeem capped off his performance with a final throw of 91.79m.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Taapsee Pannu Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Black Gown at Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening | Watch
Taapsee Pannu Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Black Gown at Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Today was Pakistan’s day’: Neeraj Chopra’s father proud of his son’s silver medal | Paris Olympics 2024 News
‘Today was Pakistan’s day’: Neeraj Chopra’s father proud of his son’s silver medal | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ছাত্ররাজনীতি নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষণা
কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ছাত্ররাজনীতি নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষণা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘বিএনপির কেউ অপকর্ম করলে ধরিয়ে দিন’
‘বিএনপির কেউ অপকর্ম করলে ধরিয়ে দিন’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
England’s James Anderson says he will ‘definitely’ be ready for Ashes opener | Cricket News

England’s James Anderson says he will ‘definitely’ be ready for Ashes opener | Cricket News

 ১৫ টি ই-কমার্স পেমেন্ট গেটওয়ের ১০ টিই অনুমোদনহীন

১৫ টি ই-কমার্স পেমেন্ট গেটওয়ের ১০ টিই অনুমোদনহীন

 ইমেরিটাস অধ্যাপক হলেন ডা. এবিএম আব্দুল্লাহ

ইমেরিটাস অধ্যাপক হলেন ডা. এবিএম আব্দুল্লাহ

 বিশ্বব্যাংকের সামনে আ.লীগ-বিএনপির পাল্টাপাল্টি কর্মসূচি, কর্মিদের মাঝে উত্তেজনা

বিশ্বব্যাংকের সামনে আ.লীগ-বিএনপির পাল্টাপাল্টি কর্মসূচি, কর্মিদের মাঝে উত্তেজনা

 আফগানিস্তানে ১৫০ পত্রিকা ছাপা বন্ধ

আফগানিস্তানে ১৫০ পত্রিকা ছাপা বন্ধ

 New Messi deal delayed by La Liga financial controls, says FC Barcelona president | Football News

New Messi deal delayed by La Liga financial controls, says FC Barcelona president | Football News

 Samsung-এর ফোন লঞ্চের দিন OnePlus-এর ফোল্ডেবেল ফোনের লঞ্চ, টাইমিং নিয়ে বিতর্ক !

Samsung-এর ফোন লঞ্চের দিন OnePlus-এর ফোল্ডেবেল ফোনের লঞ্চ, টাইমিং নিয়ে বিতর্ক !

 Films Rejected By Kajal Aggarwal

Films Rejected By Kajal Aggarwal

 পদ্মা সেতুতে মোটরসাইকেল চলাচলের নির্দেশনা চেয়ে রিট – Corporate Sangbad

পদ্মা সেতুতে মোটরসাইকেল চলাচলের নির্দেশনা চেয়ে রিট – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘রাষ্ট্রপতি নিয়োগে ব্যক্তিকেন্দ্রিক রাজনীতি দেখতে পাচ্ছি’

‘রাষ্ট্রপতি নিয়োগে ব্যক্তিকেন্দ্রিক রাজনীতি দেখতে পাচ্ছি’