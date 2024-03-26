মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১২ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tom Cruise Covered in Blood, Runs Through Streets of London For Mission Impossible 8; Video Goes Viral

মার্চ ২৬, ২০২৪ ১:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
tom cruise mission impossible 8 2024 03 ce358ccda74554eba7616a6bc6176da1


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: March 26, 2024, 12:58 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Tom Cruise is filming for Mission Impossible 8.

Tom Cruise is filming for Mission Impossible 8.

Tom Cruise was filming for Mission Impossible 8 in London. Photos and videos leaked from the sets.

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise and he has proved it yet again. The international actor, who is 61 years old, is currently filming for Mission: Impossible 8 and a few photos along with a video from the sets have surfaced online. Tom was seen shooting a chase scene on the Westminster Bridge. In the video, Tom was seen covered in blood as he ran through the bridge. The team was also shooting in Whitehall and Parliament Square.

The photos were first shared by The Sun. The UK publication also shared a video from the sets. Check out the photos and video below:

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible 8 was referred to as Dead Reckoning – Part Two. The film will conclude the events that played out in 2023’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning. Last year, director McQuarrie opened up about divided the seventh film into two parts. “I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than [previous installment] Fallout,” he told Variety in the summer last year. “And at which point I said, ‘Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours?’”

The first of the two-part movie introduced AI as a villain. Tom had several stunts in the film, one of which included him cruising off a cliff.

According to Box Office Mojo, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One recorded a box office collection of $567,535,383 worldwide. The domestic collections stood at $172,135,383 while the global collections were $395,400,000.

Meanwhile, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two was supposed to release in summer of 2024. However, the film has now been pushed to May 2025.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



