Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Drops His Last Name For High School Graduation

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly made a significant decision about her name. According to Page Six, the 18-year-old celebrated her graduation from LaGuardia High School in New York with her mother, Katie. Interestingly, the teen’s graduation ceremony pamphlet indicated that she goes by ‘Suri Noelle’ without her father’s surname, as reported by the daily.

As per the Los Angeles Times, she previously adopted this name when she participated in a high school production of the jukebox musical Head Over Heels. Noelle is the middle name of her mother, Katie. Suri’s father, Tom, reportedly did not attend her graduation ceremony because of their estranged relationship. Instead, he was in London attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour while filming for the next Mission: Impossible film.

Despite Tom’s absence at Suri’s graduation, the photos and videos from Page Six show heartwarming moments she shared with her friends and mother in New York City. One photo shows Suri hugging another recent graduate.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the milestone by capturing pictures together and sharing joyful moments outside a brick building before heading into the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan.

For her graduation ceremony, Suri was seen rocking a delicate white dress beneath her vibrant red graduation robe. She accessorised with white sandals which had floral embellishments. Her hair was left open.

Suri was born in 2006, just before her parents’ marriage. Tom and Katie stayed together until 2012 when Katie initiated divorce proceedings. Right after the divorce, Tom faced rumours about his commitment to his daughter. In response to these allegations, Tom filed a defamation suit against Life & Style and In Touch publisher Bauer Publishing in 2013. The actor said, “The assertion that I ‘abandoned’ Suri after my divorce is patently false. I have in no way cut Suri out of my life — whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”

He also said that despite his divorce, Tom and Suri, who was 6 years old then, “spoke on the phone nearly every day” and that he “regularly asked for and received updates concerning her friends and school life.”

The 61-year-old also has two adopted children – Bella (31) and Connor (29) – from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman. Last year, he was photographed with both of them in public, reportedly for the first time in 15 years.