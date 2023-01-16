সোমবার , ১৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২রা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Top seed Iga Swiatek survives tough opening test at Australian Open | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৩ ৫:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1673869188 photo



msid 97030807,imgsize 37406

MELBOURNE: World number one Iga Swiatek survived a tough examination against Jule Niemeier on Monday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
The 2022 French and US Open champion was far from the fluent best that took her to a 37-match win streak last season, needing an hour and 59 minutes to see off the dogged German 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.
Swiatek is looking to add the third leg of a career Slam of all four majors in Melbourne but after edging a tight first set was broken at the start of the second by the powerful German world number 69.
Niemeier was coming off the biggest season of her career in 2022 where she made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and led Swiatek by a set and a break in the last 16 at the US Open.
But having broken Swiatek in the first game of the second set the 23-year-old faltered when serving at 5-4 and Swiatek pounced to level before taking the match.
“Honestly, I wanted to be focused on myself because I know that Jule serves amazing and was really pushing, putting pressure on me,” said Swiatek, who landed only 49 percent of her first serves.
“So I’m pretty happy that I got through this match because the first round is always tricky, and I guess an opponent like Jule makes it even more tricky.”
The win took her win-loss record in first-round Grand Slam matches to 15-1 a year after recording her best result at Melbourne Park, eventually losing to Danielle Collins after a run to the semi-final.
The three-time major winner — she also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020 — will face Colombia’s Camila Osorio in the second round.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Kajir deuri 1
পুলিশ-বিএনপির সংঘর্ষে রণক্ষেত্র কাজির দেউড়ি
বাংলাদেশ
1673869188 photo
Top seed Iga Swiatek survives tough opening test at Australian Open | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
acidity
কিছু খেলেই অ্যাসিডিটিতে ভোগেন? গ্যাস, অম্বলের সমস্যা তাড়াতে আজ থেকেই বদলান এই অভ্যাস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 27 6
Jaya Prada, Poorna, and Sakshi Chaudhary’s Suvarna Sundari To Release On This Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 502860707411792

মেহেরপুর আমদাহ ইউনিয়ন আওয়ামীলীগের কর্মীসভা ও বঙ্গবন্ধুর শাহাদাত বার্ষিকী পালন

 wm Aung sun su ki 3

অং সান সু চির মামলার রায় ৬ ডিসেম্বর

 begun

ট্রাই করুন বেগুন বেগম Durga Puja Recipe– News18 Beganli

 wm Fakhrul 21 March 2022

পায়রা বিদ্যুৎ প্রকল্প নিয়ে যা বললেন মির্জা ফখরুল

 1663844754 hqdefault

For external speakers not working in Windows 10 Step By Step Guide

 New Project 9 20

Monsoon Stomach Problem : বর্ষায় বদহজম ও পেটের গণ্ডগোলে কাতর? সুরাহা আপনার হাতের মুঠোয়

 1628239629 shanmukhapriya 3

If Given One Vote To Choose The Winner, I’d Cast It For Myself

 1627459983 chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel

While A Thumping Win for Congress, A Shot in the Arm for CM Bhupesh Baghel

 wm ctg rab

চট্টগ্রামে লাখ টাকা জাল নোটসহ গ্রেফতার ২

 Main 3

বৃষ্টির মধ্যেই উদ্দাম নাচছেন দীপিকা সিং, দেখুন অভিনেত্রীর বৃষ্টিভেজা ছবি