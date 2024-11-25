সোমবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১০ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Travis Head fights lone battle as Australia struggles in Perth Test | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৪
Travis Head fights lone battle as Australia struggles in Perth Test | Cricket News


Australia’s Travis Head bats on the fourth day of the first Test. (AP/PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Travis Head showcased immense grit and determination on Day 4 of the first Test in Perth, reaching an unbeaten 63 as Australia battled to 104/5 at lunch in pursuit of an improbable 534 against a dominant Indian side.
Resuming on 12/3, Australia’s hopes were quickly dented when Mohammed Siraj (3-34) struck early. Usman Khawaja added just one run before mistiming a pull shot off Siraj, while Steve Smith, after a valiant 17, was caught behind attempting to fend off a rising delivery.Siraj took both the wickets in the morning session.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Amid the carnage, Head stood firm, reaching his 17th Test fifty with seven boundaries. Despite surviving an lbw review early, he showed resilience and composure, offering a glimmer of hope for the hosts.
Jasprit Bumrah (2-26) also continued to ask questions to Aussie batters.
Scorecard: India vs Australia, 1st Test
India, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 161 and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 on Day 3, declared at 487/6, leaving Australia with a monumental challenge. Head remains Australia’s beacon in an otherwise grim situation.





Source link

