‘Tumhein aata hi nahi hai’: Ex-Pakistan batsman flays team after defeat against Bangladesh | Cricket News

Bangladesh ‘s victory in the second Test at Rawalpindi earned them a historic first ever Test series win over Pakistan, and the way they dominated a team they had never beaten before in red-ball cricket led to a lot of disappointment for the Pakistani experts and fans.The six-wicket win meant Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan 2-0, after their maiden victory in the first Test of the series that they had won by 10 wickets. “Bhai tumhein aata hi nahi hai, tumse hota hi nahi hai (you don’t know how to do it, you are not able to do it). What should I say?,” said former Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad in a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter).The victory for Bangladesh was significant for the fact that they came back from being 26 for 6 in their first innings, which cut Pakistan’s first-innings lead to mere 12 runs.It inspired their rookie pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana, who combined to take nine wickets between them and bowl out the hosts for 172, which set the visitors a target of 185 to win. They achieved it with ease on the final day of the match to bring cheer to fans back while the country is going through a political turmoil.

“The political condition of their country is not so good. They came, practised in your backyard, and said ‘ami tomake bhalobasi (‘I love you’ in Bengali language), and whitewashed you with that love,” said Shehzad, flaying Pakistan’s lackluster show.

“What (brilliant) cricket they have played, how well they have dominated, the way they have batted, bowled…The grit that is required in Test cricket, their batters showed and taught you that. Their bowlers have taught you what disciplined bowling is,” said Shehzad.

After losing the first Test at the same venue, Pakistan rolled out a green-top wicket to help their pacers, which Khurram Shehzad exploited well to take six wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings. But Litton Das’s century and his partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Pakistan’s fightback thereafter.

“You just kept complaining about the pitch. The very same pitch appeared like a flat track when Bangladesh were batting. But when you were batting, your batsmen were on the backfoot, especially against their fast bowler Rana,” said Shehzad.

“This win will be very motivating for Bangladesh fans at a time when their country is going through a tough phase. This will bring happiness for them”.