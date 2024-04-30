Tusshar Kapoor To Play A Lawyer In His OTT Debut ‘Dunk’: ‘I Want To Challenge Myself’

Tusshar Kapoor, known for his comic timing, is getting ready for his first digital show, Dunk. He said, in a recent chat with HT, that producer Prerna Arora and director Abhishek Jaiswal told the story with much passion. The actor said, “The passion with which the producer Prerna Arora and the director Abhishek Jaiswal narrated the story, was palpable. It’s a passion project for the entire team, and the script immediately captivated me with its blend of drama, crime, and a compelling social message.”

Tusshar said that the role is unlike any he has done and it’s real and complex. “It’s a grey shaded, real, and unique character for me. It’s outside my comfort zone, which is precisely why I was drawn to it. Playing a lawyer is a new challenge that excites me, and I’m eager to delve into this uncharted territory,” he said.

He also said that he wants to try different kinds of roles in the future, not just comedy. . “All the characters that I am doing now are different and don’t belong to that typical comical role. I am not consciously looking for roles that are non-comic, but when something like this comes up, I really challenge myself to do it,” said the actor, adding, ‘It really opens up newer avenues, like what happened with Khakhee, Shor In The City or the Shootout series, it took me out of my comfort zone and people noticed something that is very, very different. I will always value the comic roles and cherish them because they have given me a lot of recognition, so that will not change, I look up to and forward to those roles. But every now and then I want to challenge myself and do something very different.”

Tusshar also noted how the world of online streaming is changing as he enters it. He says OTT platforms are open to new stories and roles. He added, “The spectrum of audience within the OTT arena is more accepting of actors donning a new hat. It’s not so much about how many audiences will watch it, but rather about the nuanced portrayal of characters on the OTT screen.”

Tusshar said that OTT isn’t just for unconventional shows; it offers something for everyone, from mainstream to niche preferences. “There is a misconception that people only want to watch out-of-the-box content on OTT, but that’s not true. The OTT medium caters to a diverse audience, ranging from traditional to niche preferences. It’s a galaxy out there, offering something for everyone. I think the OTT medium also has its traditional audience, masses, and family audience. That bubble has to change, it’s not like you just have to make niche stuff, the commercial stuff also works on OTT,” he said.