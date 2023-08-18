TV Actor Pawan Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest Aged 25

There have been various deaths in the entertainment industry in recent times due to cardiac arrest. Popular Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar was also among the ones who lost their lives due to a heart attack. The news of his death shook the South film industry. Now, the latest reports suggest that there has been another young actor, who has passed away due after succumbing to cardiac arrest. According to reports, a Hindi and Tamil TV actor named Pawan, who was just 25 years old, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18. It has been reported that Pawan passed away due to a massive heart attack around 5 am at his residence in Mumbai.

Pawan hails from Mandya district in Karnataka. He was the son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi, who belonged to Hariharapura village. Reportedly, Pawan’s body will be brought to his native place Mandya from Mumbai, where his final rites will be performed by his family members.

Despite hailing from Karnataka, he used to live with his family in Mumbai due to work. He had been a part of various serials in Hindi and Tamil. His untimely death has come as a shock to the entire family. So far, there has been no official information regarding the details of his death, except the fact that the cause was a heart attack.

Mandya MLA HT Manju, former MLA KB Chandrasekhara, former minister KC Narayana Gowda, former MLA B Prakash, TAPCMS Chairman BL Devaraju, Congress Leader Bukanakere Vijaya Ramegowda, Block Congress President B Nagendra Kumar, JDS leader Akkihebbalu Raghu, Yuva Janata Dal State General Secretary Kurubahalli Nagesh, and many others have expressed their condolences on Pawan’s death.

Recently, actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away during her vacation to Thailand due to cardiac arrest. Her untimely death came as a shock to the entire Kannada film industry.