বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

TV Actress Anumol Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Walks Home With Rs 42.5 Lakh And SUV | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
TV Actress Anumol Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Walks Home With Rs 42.5 Lakh And SUV | Television News


Aneesh was declared the first runner-up of the season

The original prize money was ₹50 lakh (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The original prize money was ₹50 lakh
(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam came to an end on a colourful note. Actress and anchor Anumol lifted the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy as she was declared the winner of the season. Becoming the second woman to win Bigg Boss Malayalam, Anumol took home not only the golden trophy but also a brand-new SUV and a cash prize of ₹42.55 lakh.

The original prize money was ₹50 lakh. However, during a Bigg Boss task, a portion of the amount was distributed among contestants, bringing the final prize to ₹42.55 lakh.

“So, so happy and proud to stand here as the winner of the show. I am blank now. All thanks to God, my family, my friends and the viewers who supported me to date. Once, I couldn’t even meet Lalettan; now I can proudly stand near him and hug him. Thanks and love to all,” Anumol expressed her gratitude with teary eyes.

Aneesh, a commoner, was declared the runner-up of the season, marking the first time a non-celebrity contestant reached the season finale. Shanavas, Nevin and Akbar were evicted and declared the second, third and fourth runner-ups, respectively.

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam was themed 7nte Pani. It premiered on August 3, with a total of 20 contestants and five wild-card entries. The season’s participants included Appani Sarath, Shaitya Santhosh, Ranjeet, Sarika, Gizele Thakral, Akbar, Neevin, Anumol, Aneesh, Renu Sudhi, Binni, Abhilash, Aryan

Kathuria, Oneal Sabu, RJ Bincy and Adhila Noora.

As per The Indian Express, this season made headlines for the use of PR campaigns outside the house, which aimed to influence audiences. The diversity of participants and the increased level of difficulty in the assigned tasks made the season engaging.

Anumol, already a popular face on Malayalam television, is known for her strong opinions and fearless attitude. Her authenticity and level-headedness earned her widespread praise from audiences. However, she also found herself at the centre of controversy for her “moral policing remarks” and alleged PR campaign involvement.

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam was hosted by Mohanlal.

November 10, 2025, 14:46 IST

