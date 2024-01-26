U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan stars as India crush Ireland by 201 runs | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a dominating display of cricketing prowess, Musheer Khan on Thursday showcased his immense talent with a superb century as India secured a comprehensive 201-run victory over Ireland in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein, South Africa.Musheer’s impressive innings of 118 off 106 balls powered India to a commanding total of 301 for 7, setting a challenging target for Ireland.Ireland, in their pursuit of the imposing total, struggled against India’s bowling attack, managing only 100 runs in 29.4 overs. Medium pacer Naman Tiwari (4/53 in 10 overs) and left-arm spinner Saumy Kumar Pandey (3/21 in 9 overs) played pivotal roles in restricting Ireland’s batting lineup, with seven Irish batters failing to reach double figures.The Indian team demonstrated their superiority across all facets of the game, further solidifying their position in the ICC U-19 World Cup. With two wins in the group league stage, India are on track to qualify for the Super Six round.

The standout performer of the day was 18-year-old Musheer from Mumbai, who orchestrated a brilliant innings with nine fours and four sixes. His stellar contribution was instrumental in India’s commanding victory, adding another layer to the success stories emerging from Indian cricket at various levels.

On the same day when his elder brother Sarfaraz scored 161 in an unofficial Test versus England Lions in Ahmedabad, thousands of kilometres away in Bloemfontein, Musheer paced his innings brilliantly hitting nine fours and four sixes in the process.

“We both have the same style of play. I am very happy but not satisfied as I need to play much better in the coming games. In the last match, I was in a bit of a rush but today I was patient and waited for the loose deliveries. The six I hit over mid-wicket off the fast bowler was special. All thanks to Almighty Allah,” Musheer said after the match.

Musheer accelerated his innings brilliantly, scoring the first 50 runs off 66 balls and then racing to 100 from the next 34 balls. His partnership with skipper Uday Saharan , who contributed 75 off 84 balls, was instrumental as they added 156 runs to the scoreboard.

Musheer’s innings was marked by a calculated approach before he unleashed a brutal assault on the Irish bowlers. Known for his strength on the on-side, he targeted the region between square leg, deep mid-wicket, and long-on for his maximums.

Even the opposition’s best pacer, Oliver Riley (3/55), couldn’t escape Musheer’s aggressive onslaught, with two sixes coming off his bowling.

The Indian innings was not just about Musheer’s brilliance; skipper Uday Saharan played a crucial role by anchoring the innings, rotating the strike well, and allowing Musheer to play his natural attacking game.

Sachin Dhas added a quickfire 21 off 9 balls, helping India surpass the 300-run mark, the highest score in an U-19 international at the venue.

Musheer’s innings, marked by its game awareness, aggressive strokeplay, and smart acceleration, contributed significantly to India’s dominant performance against Ireland in the U-19 World Cup.

Brief Scores:

India U-19 301/7 (Musheer Khan 118, Uday Saharan 75, Oliver Riley 3/55).

Ireland 100 in 29.4 overs (Naman Tiwari 4/53, Saumy Kumar Pandey 3/21).

(With PTI inputs)