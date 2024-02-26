UP Warriorz 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | WPL Warriorz vs Capitals Live Updates: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bowl against UP Warriorz

LIVE NOW THE TIMES OF INDIA | Feb 26, 2024, 19:06:55 IST

Warriorz vs Capitals Live News & Score Updates: After losing their respective opening matches, Warriorz and Capitals look to register their first win in the Women’s Premier League. Delhi lost to Mumbai Indians in a thriller after Sajeevan Sajana provided the perfect finish with a last-ball six.

On the other hand, riding on Sobhana Asha’s five-wicket haul, Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of Warriorz by 2 runs in another edge-of-the-seat thriller.

All eyes will be on RCB’s Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana who hit fine fifties against Warriorz in their previous match. Delhi will once again rely on 19-year-old all-rounder Alice Capsey, young Indian batter Shafali Verma and seasoned skipper Meg Lanning.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana

