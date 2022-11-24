Uruguay vs South Korea Highlights: Uruguay play out a 0-0 draw with South Korea | Football News

Uruguay and Korea Republic begin their campaigns with a point 🇺🇾🇰🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1669301865000

NEW DELHI: Two shots came off the post for Uruguay as they started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against South Korea at the Education City stadium in Qatar . Defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde both hit the woodwork at the closing stage of the two halves in their opening Group H match.It was a tight, compact defensive game with very few shots on target. Uruguay made 10 attempts on goal but was on target only one, while South Korea had 7 shots on goal with zero on target. In the end, the two teams shared a deserved one point each from the match.Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans, yet it was team mate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.

Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663, with group rivals Portugal set to meet Ghana later in the evening.

