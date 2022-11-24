Uruguay vs South Korea Highlights: Uruguay play out a 0-0 draw with South Korea | Football News

NEW DELHI: Two shots came off the post for Uruguay as they started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against South Korea at the Education City stadium in Qatar. Defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde both hit the woodwork at the closing stage of the two halves in their opening Group H match.
It was a tight, compact defensive game with very few shots on target. Uruguay made 10 attempts on goal but was on target only one, while South Korea had 7 shots on goal with zero on target. In the end, the two teams shared a deserved one point each from the match.
Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans, yet it was team mate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.
The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.
It was a tight, compact defensive game with very few shots on target. Uruguay made 10 attempts on goal but was on target only one, while South Korea had 7 shots on goal with zero on target. In the end, the two teams shared a deserved one point each from the match.
Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans, yet it was team mate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.
Uruguay and Korea Republic begin their campaigns with a point 🇺🇾🇰🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1669301865000
The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.
Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663, with group rivals Portugal set to meet Ghana later in the evening.
(With inputs from agencies)