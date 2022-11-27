Urvashi Dholakia Reacts To Sumbul-Tina-Shalin Parents’ Fight, Urges Bigg Boss To Stop ‘Parent Teacher Meeting’

Television actress and former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia has reacted to the recent war of words between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s parents in Bigg Boss 16. In her recent Tweet, Urvashi urged Bigg Boss to stop ‘parents-teacher meeting’ and suggested makers to keep a legal age of 25 for participation if they do not interference from parents.

“I hope this is the last time we see a parent-teacher meeting on #biggboss ..if such intervention keeps happening then I think the show format should also include legal age of 25 & above for participation henceforth!” the actress wrote.

Several fans reacted to Dholakia’s Tweet and agreed with 25 years as the legal age of participation in the show. “I said the same about that 25 year requirement! Teens just do not have the experience to deal with this ‘game’ Even Abdu is being propped up & not playing independently!” one of the fans wrote. Another social mediauser shared, “Agree with you @Urvashi9 madam..This PTM is irritating.. and what the hell BB16 there is no games to play?”

For the unversed, the entire tussle started last week after Tina Datta accused Sumbul Touqeer Khan of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot following which Imlie actress’ father spoke to his daughter via a telephonic call and asked her to stay away from Tina and Shalin. During their conversation, Sumbul’s father went on to address Tina as ‘kamini’ which left several disappointed. Later, Tina Datta’s mother issued a video statement and questioned Sumbul’s father for using derogatory words against her daughter. Reacting to this, Touqeer Khan demanded an apology from Tina’s mother.

During the recent, Weekend Ka Vaar, Sumbul’s father, During the recent, Weekend Ka Vaar, Sumbul’s father, Tina’s mother and Shalin’s parents also graced the episode when they all indulged into a massive war of words, defending their respective child.

